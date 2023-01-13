4 beds | 4 cars | 3 baths
Set over three levels, this quiet, modern, architecturally designed family home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
The property has a level backyard, rear lane access to the reserve and parking for 4 vehicles and a boat.
Entering this one-year-old home at mid-level, you will be impressed with its open-plan living and panoramic bushland views.
This level features a large living, dining and kitchen area. With massive, fully opening sliding windows, the uninterrupted views of the leafy reserve are stunning.
The alfresco deck adjacent is perfect for dining and relaxing.
The quality gas and electric kitchen are equipped with stone bench tops and stainless-steel appliances, ideal for the master chef of the family.
In addition, on this level, there is a separate powder room and a media room where you can enjoy your favourite movies in peaceful bliss.
The upper level consists of a home office (nursery or walk-in-robe if you prefer) and three spacious bedrooms (two with great bushland views) that are complemented by large built-in robes.
The master bedroom features a fully tiled en-suite. The main bathroom is also located on this level and is perfectly positioned to service the other two bedrooms.
The lower level features a massive fourth bedroom or teenage retreat with its own en-suite. Also on this level is a laundry, a huge double garage, workshop space and a storage room.
It is well set back from Kahibah Roadd, in a side street, east facing, and you feel like you are in a secluded paradise.
The handy location is minutes from Westfield Kotara, Charlestown Square and an easy drive to the beaches and Newcastle city centre.
