Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Adamstown break-in: victim gave chase before offender allegedly brandished a knife

Updated January 11 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adamstown break-in: victim gave chase before offender allegedly brandished a knife

POLICE have arrested and charged two people over a break and enter at Adamstown that ended with a knife allegedly being pulled on the homeowner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.