Adamstown break-in: victim gave chase before offender allegedly brandished a knife

POLICE have arrested and charged two people over a break and enter at Adamstown that ended with a knife allegedly being pulled on the homeowner.
On Tuesday afternoon police were called to a house in Adamstown which had been broken into by two young offenders.
According to reports the offenders stole a car key from inside the home, when they were disturbed by the victim.
The offenders attempted to flee the scene, but the homeowner gave chase.
The foot pursuit came to an end when one of the offenders allegedly brandished a knife.
Police were called to the scene and a canvass was conducted of the area. Two people were discovered hiding in a backyard in Ulick Street.
They were arrested and charged with multiple break and enter offences in relation to the Adamstown incident, as well as other areas. Both were bail refused.
IN THE NEWS:
Police are now asking for people with footage of similar incidents to come forward and contact Waratah police station on 49266599 or Newcastle police station on 49290999.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.