Savings Specialists delivering billion dollar boost to household budgets

Savings Specialist Tamara and her colleagues are on a mission to make sure people in regional NSW access savings they're eligible for. Picture by Ciara Bastow

This is branded content for Service NSW.



Tamara is a Savings Specialist with Service NSW and is passionate about helping ease the cost of living for NSW residents through Savings Finder, a free service which is putting billions back into people's pockets.

"What I love most about my job is seeing people pleasantly surprised when they find out they can apply for rebates, savings and vouchers they never knew existed, which will go some way to help their household budget," said Tamara who works at the Dubbo Service Centre.

The NSW Government Savings Finder program has helped millions of NSW residents find and apply for eligible rebates and vouchers, saving more than $7.2 billion for people since the program began back in 2018.

Tamara has been with Service NSW for 18 months and was attracted to the job as a Savings Specialist as it allows her to apply her experience in the community services sector to help others and travel across regional NSW meeting new people.

Tamara has seen first-hand the positive impacts the Savings Finder program has on people's financial wellbeing. Picture by Ciara Bastow

She grew up in Broken Hill, crediting this to her knowledge of small townships which helps her connect with others living in regional NSW.

"As someone born in a regional town, I particularly like being able to travel to rural and remote areas to provide information on Savings Finder and show people that help is available for all walks of life from all corners of the State," said Tamara.

"I have worked hard to build a connection with regional communities by hosting information sessions at local libraries and have in turn found opportunities to connect with local Aboriginal communities."

Savings Finder works to increase accessibility to Government rebates and initiatives for all demographics. The program also removes technological barriers and gives people the opportunity to speak to an expert like Tamara, knowing they have all the information they need to make the most of the available savings.

"Technology has become a fast-paced cornerstone of society and tends to leave some people in the community behind," said Tamara.



"The Savings Finder program ensures that despite this, everyone has the tools to access savings, and I am proud to offer this in-person at Service Centres.

"There are a lot of people in the community who aren't computer literate, have limited Wi-Fi, or struggle with online and phone applications and that's where we have received a lot of praise about the program. It's all rolled into one convenient location if needed."

The Savings Finder program has seen great success with families, pensioners and all types of households, saving $750 on average per appointment with a Savings Specialist.

Savings Specialists like Tamara help save families an average of $750 per appointment. Picture by Ciara Bastow

Tamara has seen first-hand the impacts the Savings Finder program has on people's financial wellbeing, and she has one piece of advice for others wanting to access the available savings.

"We want everyone in NSW to book a Savings Finder appointment through Service NSW so you can make sure you are receiving everything you're eligible for," she said.

"Our customers are always so appreciative and the response from community members about appointments with Savings Specialists is so positive.

"They're always grateful for the rundown summary we provide them following an appointment, so they can review it later. It helps them out immensely, there's always a little bit in there for everybody."

To book an appointment with a Savings Specialist like Tamara, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/savings-finder