HUNTER power producers, coalmines and industries are prominent on the list of the big carbon emitters that will be obliged to participate in the overhaul of the Coalition-designed Safeguard Mechanism, unveiled on Tuesday by Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.
The revamped plan requires affected businesses to cut their emissions by 4.9 per cent annually as part of the government's plan to bring greenhouse gases to 43 per cent below their 2005 level by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050.
Although industry peak bodies have generally reacted favourably to the news, individual businesses are looking for more detail.
This is especially the case for such businesses as Tomago Aluminium, which are classed as "emissions intensive trade-exposed industries", and which the government is promising to help with a "tailored approach".
IN THE NEWS:
But regardless of the eventual details, the program is expected to push up the cost of doing business.
The latest figures from the federal Clean Energy Regulator show Tomago Aluminium reporting almost 8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.
Reducing that amount by 4.9 per cent means cutting 392,000 tonnes from its emissions in the first year.
Were Tomago to do that by buying carbon permits that Canberra is capping at $75 a tonne would cost $29.4 million.
Although that does not seem a huge amount next to Tomago's putative revenue (before costs) of about $1.8 billion a year - based on 600,000 tonnes of product at recent prices of about $3000 a tonne - its 25 per cent shareholder CSR has been booking about $35 million a year in profits.
In that light, a hit of $30 million a year in extra energy costs looks more significant.
The emissions list is topped by power company AGL, which operates the Liddell and Bayswater power stations as well as Victoria's Loy Yang A brown coal station, which it says supplies 30 per cent of that state's power.
Its 2020-21 emissions topped 40.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.
Origin Energy, which owns Australia's biggest power station, Eraring, is number four on the list, with 17.1 million tonnes of emissions.
Delta, operator of Vales Point power station, reported 6.4 million tonnes of C02 equivalent, in 14th spot.
Kooragang Island's Orica, which has begun a series of projects to reduce its emissions and improve its efficiency, is No 40 on the list, with 1.39 tonnes of Scope One emissions and 159,000 tonnes of Scope Two.
The Clean Energy Regulator says 931 corporations reported 315 million tonnes of Scope One emissions and 84 million tonnes of Scope Two emissions in 2020-21, with the top 10 accounting for almost half (46.2 per cent) of the Scope One total.
Scope One are direct emissions and Scope Two are indirect emissions from energy consumption.
The Minerals Council of Australia said miners represented about half the businesses covered by the policy, and stressed a need to ensure trade-exposed export industries remained "strong and competitive".
RELATED READING:
Miners on the list include Rio Tinto, with 7.4 million tonnes of Scope One emissions, the 11th highest, and another 7.8 million tonnes of Scope Two. Glencore, one of the Hunter's largest coal producers, registered more than 7.3 million tonnes.
Port Kembla steelworks (Bluescope) is 13th with 7.4 million tonnes while Liberty Primary Metals (Whyalla steelworks and the Newcastle rolling mills), is 23rd, with 3.8 million tonnes.
Qantas is 26th with 2.46 million tonnes of Scope One emissions, followed by big Hunter miner Yancoal with 2.42 million tonnes.
Hunter-based Centennial Coal is 34th with emissions of 1.9 million tonnes.
Although Tomago (named as "Pechiney" in the list) is only 46th in the list of Scope One emissions, it is the second highest Scope Two emitter, after Rio Tinto and ahead of another aluminium company, Alcoa.
Coles (6th) and Woolworths (11th) are prominent on the Scope Two list.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.