Hunter harness racing stalwart Wayne Smith steps down

At age 10, Wayne Smith helped stack the bar fridge at Newcastle Paceway on a frantic opening night in 1989.
Since then, Smith has done just about every behind-the-scenes role at the Newcastle and Maitland harness racing clubs.
But at 43, Smith needs a break and is stepping down as secretary-manager of Newcastle and the honorary secretary at Maitland.
"The stress has just got a bit too much for me and it's the overall stress, it's not one specific instance or individual," said Smith, who has held the leading administration role at Newcastle since 2018.
"I still love the place, I still love Maitland. The game has been too good to me for me not to love it, but it's at a point where it's a cycle I need to break."
Smith started as Newcastle Harness Racing Club administration manager in 2004 under CEO Ross Gigg, who died in 2014. Smith stayed in the role under Tony Drew before taking over in 2018 following a nearly $300,000 loss the previous financial year, which prompted a restructure. He helped the club almost break even the next year.
"We've seen some massive changes in those four years, none more so than the financial stability of the organisation," he said.
With an increase to 70 race meetings at Newcastle this year, Smith felt it was time for a break.
"I probably put more stress on myself than anything or anyone else does," he said.
"I've sought different types of assistance but it just worried me that I always rolled back to it.
"But the people I've worked with, they are amazing. They are so supportive and we all work together. It's always been a team."
He served as secretary at Maitland from 2007 but finished up after the Inter City Pace last month. He leaves the Newcastle role at the end of this month.
NHRC chairman Daryl Rodgers hoped Smith would not be lost to the industry.
"He's virtually irreplaceable in one regard, because he knows every little joint in the place and it's going to be extremely hard to replace what he does," Rodgers said.
"But hopefully we can come up with a suitable replacement who can fill the void, and we might get someone with a different frame of mind. We might be able to develop different strategies.
"He's been there for so long, working for the club, just stepping up as each position became available, but it might be for the best for him to take a break and revitalise, and you never know, he might come back into the fold."
He said the club would start the process of replacing Smith at a board meeting next Tuesday night and "hopefully we can have someone in there by the end of April". He said the club's existing staff would have "help from outside sources and Harness Racing NSW" to continue operations.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
