It's a steamy summer night on Darby Street, and one of Australia's best known comedians walks up a flight of stairs. Twelve months ago the steps led to a dead end. Tonight, Wil Anderson takes the stage at a sold out Newcastle Comedy Club for an intimate audience of 90.
The Gruen host is performing the first of six completely improvised shows in a summer residency of sorts.
Catching the comic up close in such a small room is a rare thing indeed, and a major coup for the club that has just celebrated its first year of trade.
"I keep hearing from comics I work with on Question Everything about this new club in Newcastle," Anderson says as the show gets going.
"They say it has a great vibe and the dudes that run it have their hearts in the right place.
"This is going to be huge for the city of Newcastle."
For the club's co-owners, James Connors, Elliot Stewart and Allan Brady, Anderson's run of dates at the venue is the culmination of lots of hard work, and proof that the little venue that could is turning heads.
While Wil blowing the roof off won't be quickly forgotten, Connors' most memorable gig was the opening weekend.
He recalls that Sydney comic, Sam Campbell, someone he has always admired, approached the club out of the blue for a spot on the lineup. Before the year was over, Campbell had won the major prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, the Oscars of stand up.
Visits from industry darlings and television icons are certainly one measure of success, but, for Connors, the development of local acts is his proudest achievement.
As the venue's licensee and booker, he has seen almost every show in the past year, and watched emerging stand-ups progress from open-micers to paid regulars.
As performers themselves, the trio behind the scenes know as well as anybody what it's like to do gigs with the promise of payment in exposure or a drink ticket.
Right from day one, they were determined to do things differently.
"Paying people fairly to do a job they love was always at the heart of it for us," Connors says.
"Throughout our first 12 months of trade we facilitated over $250,000 being paid to comedians.
"That's a massive thing for us as a club, especially after three years of comedians not having much income."
Overseeing a venue with such a turnover seemed a ridiculous proposition even just a few years ago.
"I've got nothing on the resume that would make you think this would work," Connors jokes.
"The business plan may as well have been in another language.
"We run on gut feeling."
He can recall days gone by when venues baulked at the prospect of hosting comedy, and when carloads of locals would commute to Sydney for four minutes on stage. How times have changed. Since the club has hit its straps, young stand-ups have even relocated to the Hunter, foregoing opportunities in the capitals to be a part of the Newcastle scene.
Connors now greets visiting acts with a wink and a nudge. "Welcome to the capital of comedy."
Creating a culture that comedians want to be a part of has been central to their success.
"We wanted to establish some kind of camaraderie between comics because that is what has gotten us to where we are."
At a comic's Christmas party there was an inaugural awards night, with Madi Weinstein taking out the local Comedian's Comedian gong. Acts with more than 10 paid appearances were given personalised coasters. Wil Anderson will only be four gigs off at the end of February.
Of course the comics are one side of the equation, but shows don't happen without audiences, who have been overwhelmingly supportive. The owners are earnestly grateful for their crowds choosing to spend their time and money at the venue.
In addition to their regular showcases, open-mics and touring shows, the club will be putting a massive emphasis on taping comedy specials in 2023. Otherwise, it's more laughs in store.
"We'd love to get a few more big names, continue to see local comics progress, and make Newcastle a much bigger destination for comedy."
