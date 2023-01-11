There's a lot to get excited about inshore fishing at the moment, with a solid run of juvenile blacks sprinkled up and down the coast.
Brett "Hammer" Hancock, from Tackle World Port Stephens was into them on Monday along with Alex Schmaler-Loomes, from Fisherman's Warehouse, to name a but a few.
"They've been getting caught from here up to Port Macquarie and down south to Sydney and beyond in 20-50 fathoms of water," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, said.
"There was a tremendous marlin bite between Broken Bay and Port Hacking on the weekend. Monday in particular.
"Guys did well on stripes and there were a few blues around too
"Bonito have turned up, not in vast numbers, but definitely a sign that warm water is moving our way.
"A guy got a 90cm cobia in the lake on Monday, and another was lost, so we're seeing some great pelagic diversity hitting our waters.
"Not a lot of dolphin fish about as yet."
Bottom fishos can expect to find a solid mix of flathead, trag and mowies in close, while beaches are fishing well for bream, whiting, dart and the odd tailor.
Rock fishing will be well worth a shot too as the swell comes down.
Conditions will be mostly sunny this weekend, with a bit of east-nor-east wind the predominant feature getting up to 20 knots of an afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.
Probably best to fish early each day if you're thinking of heading off the coast.
With local game fishing tournaments kicking off at the end of this month, this weekend won't be the worst to have a crack and shake out the cobwebs.
Estuary-wise, anglers should be able to fish all day with this wind but it might be better to target the afternoon high tide changes.
There won't be a lot of run in it, and the water is the warmest it's been all summer.
Tying into that, the defining feature of estuary fishing this week in Lake Macquarie will be the January prawn run.
"Generally not a huge one, but a run none the less and is should build up the bream and whiting," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point said.
"Also hopefully it attracts some estuary squid, which have been in a bit of short supply this year."
Jason has a theory that this shortage may tie into the big floods we had in March last year.
"That time of year is a key spawning time and I'm wondering if the floods may have flushed squid larvae or eggs at a critical time," he said.
"This prawn run will give some insights into that maybe."
The prawn run will have the whiting operating on a very visual level chasing prawns and may present some excellent opportunities to cast surface lures in the shallows.
Lots of kings around the lake at present, with Swansea Bridge very congested.
Sizes have been varying from 50cm up to 70cm and again Jason is curious to know if their prevalence in our waterways at the moment stems back to DPI stocking a couple of years ago.
"It would be nice to think this is the kind of outcome we get from all those 200mm fingerlings DPI released," Jason mused.
"Or maybe the spawn season offshore has been very good and these are wild fish."
It's been a great crab season too and reports of captures in the shallows just keep on coming.
"People just have to remain mindful of the jennies," Jason said. "If they have eggs, let them go."
In the southern sectors of the lake, Adam "The Oracle" Cauana reports prawns are thick around Dora inlet.
"Flathead are still biting on plastics, anything in the 3 to 4 inch size in the shrimp patterns," The Oracle said.
"Morriset park and Brightwaters are consistent with flatthead and crabs also."
Newcastle Harbour has seen a real concentration of small jew lately, with many anglers reporting captures of teeny tiny fish.
Jason reckons the phenomenon links directly into all the rain we've had this year.
"All our dams are at 100 per cent capacity and releasing water into the system.
"In drought, those juvenile would be spread all the way up the river wherever the salt would go.
"As a result of this constant flush, all the school jew are concentrating in the harbour.
"We've seen a similar evidence for this flush theory in the amount of Stockton Bight prawns we've been getting this year - all flushed out.
"It's a great sign for the fishery."
As for bigger jew, angling obsessive local landscape architech Cor Nepgen went back to back through the week.
After claiming a PB 1.25m monster mulloway, Cor 'worked his processes' again to coax yet another 1m plus silver ghost off a local beach.
Also shout-out to another "man on a mullaway mission" Shaun Thomas, who moved one step close to achieving his dream of catching a jew over 1m on a vibe lure in Lake Macquarie.
Starting from zero, in the space of 12 months or less, Shaun has gone from a 30cm fish to 56cm and now to a new PB of 92cm, after boating a beauty this week.
"Just short of that magic mark," Shaun reported. "I was using a Transam 90mm vibe and this fish was a real lesson in fishing the tides. It's a waste of time until the tide hits the mark."
