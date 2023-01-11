Newcastle Herald
Offshore anglers line up to to fish early and beat the nor-easters

By Simon Walker
Updated January 12 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 9:48am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Bryson Croese wins the prize this week for this bass caught in Lake Macquarie, of all places.

There's a lot to get excited about inshore fishing at the moment, with a solid run of juvenile blacks sprinkled up and down the coast.

