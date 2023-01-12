Up until last month, Stockton's Logan Weston had never claimed a cricket title.
Juniors in Melbourne, over a decade at Sydney grade club Manly and multiple seasons in the UK, however, team triumph managed to allude him.
But now, having recently helped Newcastle win a thrilling NSW Country Championships final, the 30-year-old batsman is eyeing a second trophy in quick succession.
Weston will debut for the Bush Blues at the Australian Country Championships, which get underway in Canberra on Friday.
"To win a final [NSW Country Championships] and like that, it was one of the best things I've ever been involved in," Weston said.
"I'd never won anything over 15 years of grade cricket ... so it would be unbelievable to go from never winning anything to winning two in a couple of weeks.
"But I think the standard will be pretty good [at nationals] and there will be a lot of good cricketers. We'll have our work cut out for us."
Weston, who runs a carpentry business, relocated from the state capital to Cardiff last year.
Having touched base with the only person he knew in the region, now fellow Newcastle representative Adrian Chad, he signed up for Stockton.
Weston hit the ground running.
He's made 281 at an average of 70.25, putting him near the top of the NDCA batting list halfway through 2022-23, plus 94 in a washed-out Tom Locker Cup decider.
An unbeaten century (114) in round seven saw him called up for Newcastle's NSW Country Championships final appearance, having missed November's pool games in Tamworth with a groin injury.
Weston repaid in kind, top scoring with 61 in a last-over victory against Central Coast at No.1 Sportsground on December 11.
Soon after he was named in the Bush Blues squad.
"Moving up from Sydney last year it wasn't even on my radar, I wasn't even aware of it to be honest," Weston said.
"But to see how much it means to everyone and to be part of it is pretty special."
Weston, Aaron Bills, Pat Magann and Josh McTaggart were among those presented debut caps by former Bush Blues, including Steve Mace, Greg Arms and Grant Stewart.
Jeff Goninan and Josh Bennett return to the NSW Country side while Nick Foster continues as captain.
This week they attended a training camp at Cricket Central, located in Sydney's Olympic Park.
The Bush Blues open their 50-over campaign against South Australia on Friday before facing the Philippines on Sunday.
They have a bye on Monday before finishing with four games in as many days - Victoria, Western Australia, hosts ACT and Queensland.
Venues include Neil Bulger Oval, Kaleen Oval, Canberra Grammar, Kippax District Playing Fields and Freebody Oval.
NSW Country most recently clinched the national crown in 2017-18.
DRAW: Friday v South Australia, Sunday v Philippines, Monday bye, Tuesday v Victoria, Wednesday v Western Australia, Thursday v ACT, January 20 v Queensland.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
