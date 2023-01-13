Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Lifeguards report 'alarming' 300 per cent increase in rescues at Newcastle beaches

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Lifeguard Steven Pawson at Nobbys. Picture by Simone De Peak

HUNTER lifeguards are facing more life-and-death moments on the region's beaches, with Newcastle alone reporting a whopping 300 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of people needing help amid an "alarming" spike in deaths and rescues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.