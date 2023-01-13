HUNTER lifeguards are facing more life-and-death moments on the region's beaches, with Newcastle alone reporting a whopping 300 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of people needing help amid an "alarming" spike in deaths and rescues.
The upward trend is just as dramatic across the Lake Macquarie coastline where lifeguards have completed 41 rescues and administered first aid to 273 people since mid-December.
The worrying local figures come at the same time the state is posting one of its worst periods of summer drownings with eight people losing their lives at NSW beaches over the Christmas period and at least 19 drownings since July.
On Thursday the toll increased further after a 45-year-old man was pulled unresponsive from the water west of Wagga Wagga. Police indicated he appears to have suffered a medical episode.
Conditions have been far from forgiving closer to home, lifeguards say.
"We have seen very tricky and dangerous conditions across all beaches," Lake Macquarie lifeguards team leader Lucas Samways said.
"The swell conditions have been dangerous and visitation numbers have been up.
"We have also seen coastal erosion issues which seems to be spreading people out down the beach a lot further and instead of swimming between the flags, they are going into the water in front of them where it is not safe."
IN THE NEWS:
Lake Macquarie beaches have seen more than 428,000 visitors so far this patrol season, while Newcastle has recorded more than 700,000 people to its patrolled beaches.
"After nearly three years of rain and flood events, La Nina has weakened, bringing hot, dry summer days," a City of Newcastle spokeswoman said.
"With idyllic weather conditions, sun-seekers have returned to Newcastle's picturesque beaches in droves, with Newcastle reporting a 250 per cent increase in beach attendance, compared to the summer of 2021/22."
This bumper crowd has also resulted in a 300 per cent increase in rescues with Newcastle lifeguards recording 87 rescues this summer period.
"Alarmingly, many beachgoers [are] swimming outside of the red and yellow flags," the spokeswoman said.
"With the closure of beaches and pools during the height of the pandemic, as a nation, there has been a rapid decline in people's swimming ability.
"Large swell experienced recently along the east-coast has created hazardous conditions even for experienced swimmers. Swimmers of all abilities are advised to check the conditions daily and if unsure, ask a lifeguard."
In NSW since December 1, volunteer lifesavers and Australian Lifeguard Service lifeguards have performed more than 1660 rescues along the state's coastline. There have been eight coastal drowning incidents, and each of those have come at an unpatrolled location or away from the red and yellow flags.
Shockingly on Monday there were two deaths inside four hours when woman in her 50s was pulled from the water at Gordon's Bay near Clovelly and a man in his 60s was declared deceased after being pulled from the water at Caves Beach, Jervis Bay, after becoming distressed while surfing.
The message could not be clearer from lifeguards across the Hunter - swim between the flags.
"People should also know their ability," lifeguard Mr Samways said.
"And parents bringing kids to the beach, make sure you keep them close to shore and close to you."
In NSW, drowning deaths are 2.7 times more likely to occur on a public holiday and 1.6 times more likely during school holidays.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.