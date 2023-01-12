NOVOCASTRIANS might be feeling a tinge of sadness that Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has departed, but there's plenty of exciting entertainment still on its way to the Hunter.
Cosentino, January 19, Civic Theatre, Newcastle: World-renowned magician performs his new 90-minute greatest hits show.
Safe Sounds Festival, January 22, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West: Local anti-sexual violence group What Were You Wearing have organised a stellar all-Newcastle line-up featuring Well?, Cooks and Bakers, The Appointments, Slow Cinema, Camino Gold, Sitting Down and many more.
A-League men's, January 22, 3pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. After three weeks on the road, the Newcaste Jets return home to host a resurgent Western Sydney Wanderers.
Andy's Amazing Adventures, January 24, 1pm & 4pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Beloved British children's entertainer returns for a new adventure.
The Dead South (CAN), January 24, Bar On The Hill, Callaghan: This Canadian bluegrass band is described as the "Mumford & Sons' evil twins".
Ella Hooper, February 2, Lizotte's, Lambton: The Killing Heidi singer unveils her personal new album Small Town Temple.
Sunnyboys, February 4, NEX, Newcastle: This should be an emotional night as the Alone With You hit-makers perform their final show in Newcastle.
Jimmy Carr (UK), February 7, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow: The star of the UK's most streamed Netflix comedy special of 2021 is back.
Darren Hayes, February 8, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow: The Savage Garden singer returned to music in 2022 after 11 years.
Kitty Flanagan, February 10-11, Civic Theatre, Newcastle: A brand new show full of hard laughs, good times, handy hints and a catchy little tune about underpants.
Eric Bibb (USA), February 12, Lizotte's, Lambton: The folk-blues singer-songwriter swings by for a Bluesfest sideshow.
Everclear (USA), February 12, Cambridge Hotel: The post-grunge rockers return with a new single Year Of The Tiger.
Amy Vee, February 16, Lizotte's, Lambton. The Newcastle artist records her new album live in front of an audience.
Samantha Fish (USA), February 17, Lizotte's, Lambton: This first-time visitor is shaking up the US blues-rock world with style and pizzazz.
Newcastle Beer Fest, February 18, King Edward Park, The Hill: After a four-year break due to COVID, the all-independent ales will be flowing again.
Come From Away, February 18 to March 5, Civic Theatre: A musical about September 11, 2001, when USA air spaces suddenly closed.
Sting (UK) February 18, Bimbadgen, Pokolbin: Take every breath and turn on the red light because you'll get nothing but the hits.
Matildas February 22, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. Australia's women's soccer team are back to play Jamaica in a Cup Of Nations tournament. In the earlier match Spain play the Czech Republic.
Unwritten Law (USA), February 23, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. The Californian punk band return with new album The Hum.
Richard Marx (USA), March 1, NEX, Newcastle: The Right Here Waiting and Hazard artist brings his soft-rock hits to town.
Newcastle Show, March 3-5, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow. Rides, displays, show bags, animals - it's all about fun.
Newcastle Fringe Festival, March 9-19, various locations: Over 50 artist groups perform more than 120 shows.
Brawl at City Hall, March 10, City Hall, Newcastle. Newcastle Pro Wrestling's marquee event offers power-slamming action.
Supercars - Newcastle 500, March 10-12, Newcastle East. Three days of high-speed action and live music from Icehouse, Jon Stevens, Hilltop Hoods, Thelma Plum, Trophy Eyes and Screaming Jets.
Stella Donnelly, March 15, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West: The Fremantle indie-pop artist is back to tour her second album Lungs.
NRL, March 17, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. The Newcastle Knights begin their home campaign in round three against new Brisbane side, the Dolphins.
Wine Machine, March 18, Dalwood Estate, Dalwood: Hot Dub Time Machine, Lime Cordiale, Bliss N'Eso and more.
Tim Rogers & The Twin Set, March 18, Lizotte's, Lambton. The You Am I frontman's alt-country band is back after 24 years.
Helmet (USA), March 20, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle: The alt-metal legends will play their first Newcastle show in a decade.
William Crighton & Liz Stringer, March 24, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. Two of Australia's best blues & roots songwriters unite for one show.
Red Hot Summer Tour March 25, Roche Estate, Pokolbin: Catch Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley.
The Drop March 28, Empire Park, Bar Beach: Tones and I, Matt Corby, Dune Rats, Cub Sport and Gretta Ray.
The Party at The Spiegeltent, March 30-May 7, Civic Park, Newcastle: Strut & Fret returns to Newcastle with its popular Spiegeltent risque cabaret program, featuring The Party, and the Maho Magic Bar, with more than 40 shows scheduled.
Newcastle Writers Festival, March 31-April 2, various locations in Newcastle: More than 100 artists celebrate the 10th edition, with talks, lectures and performance.
