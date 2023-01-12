Newcastle Herald
Former sand mining operations at Hawks Nest and Tomago have been targeted in search for rare earths

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:00am, first published 5:00am
Talk to us - Len Roberts at the entrance to the former Hawks Nest mineral sands mine tailings dump. He wants the community to be consulted about the project. Picture by Max Mason Hubers.

Exploration licence applications have been lodged for sites near Tea Gardens and Tomago by a company that hopes to extract rare earths from the waste dumps of former mineral sands mines.

