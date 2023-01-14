Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Pam Garfoot's Five Minutes for Bridie

By Pam Garfoot
January 14 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Peter Lorimer

Mummy is sitting on her towel, looking at the big clouds over the sea. Her eyebrows are all crinkly as she looks. The clouds are dark and I can hear rumbles far away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.