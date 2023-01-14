Mummy is sitting on her towel, looking at the big clouds over the sea. Her eyebrows are all crinkly as she looks. The clouds are dark and I can hear rumbles far away.
"Looks like a storm coming," she calls to me.
"We should be going home soon, Bridie. Five more minutes!"
I don't know how long five minutes is. Is it as long as Bluey, or as long as it takes for Daddy to get the barbeque ready?
I'll just be five minutes, he always says, but it seems like forever.
I like watching the waves run over the sand fortress. It's exciting.
David tells me to build up the weak spot at the front and I try. I scoop a handful of sand and pat it down.
The next wave makes the sand all mushy like when you pour milk on Weetbix.
"I told you to build that wall," David cries. He's always bossy - he does it at preschool too.
He rushes around the other side with more driftwood and clumps of smelly weed. I know he's trying to stop the seawater coming in but it's very strong.
David's brother Henry is scraping out sand in the channel they've dug down to the water.
I look over to where Mummy is. She is talking to a lady with a big hat. It's a lady from my big sister's school. They smile and Mummy waves her hands about to show the size of something they are talking about. They grab their tummies and bend over laughing a lot.
Then a wind blows the lady's hat right off and they run to catch it.
"Let's find some more sticks," Henry says.
I don't know where to do that.
All I can see is sand.
Henry nods his head towards the little creek that runs down the beach to the sea a bit further away.
"I saw some over there," he says.
I follow him across the sand.
My feet drag through the hot, slippery surface.
My face is hot and I squint my eyes against the sun.
Henry zips across the wet sand in the creek, picking up pieces of driftwood and small rocks and anything else that looks good.
I see a dry, scrawny lump of feathers in the shade of the sand ridge.
I look closer then screw up my nose at the smell. It's a bird. There's a wing and a beak.
Henry pokes it a bit with a stick.
"Come on," Henry says then, pointing towards the sand fortress.
He runs back to where David is digging and slapping sand down at the front.
I watch them trying to use the sticks and things to build the walls. The waves keep coming up and spoiling them.
There are lovely shells lying all around, just past the nasty dead bird. Some fan shells like my friend Harriet found once on holiday.
And lots of very tiny shells with pink patterns on them. Harriet says you can make a necklace from them.
I can just see Mummy from here. Mummy is still looking out towards the sea, shading her eyes with her arm and trying to stop her hair blowing everywhere. It's even windier now. Mummy will call soon I think.
Water spreads across the rippling sand in the creek. Some other kids are playing with their friends and mums and dads. I paddle into the shallow water. It's so cool against my feet and I feel the water lapping at my ankles.
The other kids are getting further away. They're down where the little creek spreads out wanting to get to the sea.
Now all I can see of the beach is a big hill of sand and the tops of some flapping beach umbrellas. There's a red one and maybe the tip of our purple beach tent.
The water is so cool.
A tiny crab comes out of a hole in the sand. He is so tiny that I almost don't see him. Then he scuttles over the sand until I really can't see him anymore.
I feel drops of rain against my hot skin and I can hear thunder from the sea. Not thunder like the waves, but a different thunder.
The other kids are getting further away. They're down where the little creek spreads out wanting to get to the sea.
Up here the water is a bit brown from where it bubbles up under a big grey log. Like Mummy's cup of tea before she puts the milk in.
A gull looks at me. His narrow red eyes seem to be cross.
I think about Mummy being cross too.
I should go back. I'm hungry and most of all thirsty.
But I'm not sure which way to go now. If I follow the creek down towards the sea that must be right. Then I should see our tent.
The creek spreads out across the wet sand and gets wider and wider.
Which way to go? Is Mummy calling me?
My eyes are stinging and my skin too, where the drops of rain hit my sore shoulders.
Then I see Mummy, running and splashing through the edge of the little creek. She rushes up to me.
There's thunder in her eyes and she speaks crossly to me.
"Bridie, you naughty, naughty girl! I couldn't find you!"
I feel sad and don't know what to say.
Then Mummy drops to her knees and grabs me in her arms, so tightly I think I might burst.
But there's no more thunder in Mummy's voice. There's just rain in her eyes.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.