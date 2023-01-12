JUSTIN Langer might only have a minor part in season two of The Test but the former Australian men's cricket coach's absence looms large.
While Langer's refusal to be interviewed for the documentary series prevents viewers from getting a more-rounded picture of the biggest story in Australian cricket over the past 12 months, on the flip side, it offers a chance for the players' individual stories to be told.
Season one of The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team, released in March 2020, was an intriguing exposé into the Baggy Green at one of its lowest ebbs.
The narrative began in the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, which led to the suspensions of former captain Steve Smith, his vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft.
Langer was brought in as the new coach and Tim Paine as captain, and the pair set out to rebuild the Australian cricket team's culture and respect with the public.
The eight-episode series followed an up-and-down 18-month period, before culminating with Australia retaining the Ashes in England.
Some critics believed season one was overly dominated by Langer. But his passion and bristling confrontations with players, particularly with Paine and Usman Khawaja, provided The Test's exciting flash points.
Sporting documentaries, whatever their access and scope, are only ever as compelling as the story they're telling.
Some of the best, like The Last Dance about Michael Jordan's final season in the NBA and Sunderland 'Til I Die, detailing the proud club's relegation from the English Premier League was intense, emotional and dramatic. Just like sport itself.
As was season one of The Test.
Season two of The Test opens dramatically with Paine resigning as Test skipper three weeks before the 2021-22 Ashes series due to media enquiries into a 2017 incident where he sent explicit messages to a Cricket Tasmania co-worker.
But the narrative quickly shifts to new captain Pat Cummins, a clean-cut bookish fast bowler whose new mantra for the Australian team is "calm, consistent, content."
Cummins' emotional intelligence and integrity is evident as he defends his teammates following attacks from former players when Langer quits as coach mid-way through the four-episode series.
"To all past players, I want to say this: just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine," Cummins reads from a statement.
Langer's exit is only briefly examined, and while it's clear there was a falling out with some players, the viewer is left frustrated that the full story isn't told.
The closest we get is David Warner saying: "I think it was a bit of a kick in the face to offer him a six-month contract.
"From my perspective, yeah I could say he lost a fair few players and probably the wrong players."
Khawaja also adds: "There was plenty of guys who don't speak up, who don't talk, and were afraid of JL [Langer]."
Where season two is an improvement on the original series is it offers a greater insight into what makes the individual players tick.
Khawaja speak eloquently of his struggles growing up in western Sydney after immigrating from Pakistan and practising Islam, and we follow new cult hero Scott Boland on his personal journey of discovery into his Indigenous heritage.
Hardcore cricket fans will also enjoy getting behind the scenes to see what life on tour in Pakistan is like, with the Aussie players mucking around with virtual golf simulators, coffee machines, Call Of Duty video games and competitive night-time tennis matches between Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.
However unlike season one, we're given minimal access to the inner sanctum of the Australian dressing room outside of triumphant post-match celebrations or Cummins' calm pre-game speeches.
The series covers only a six-month time frame, and at four episodes, is half the length of season one.
The deliveries are more juicy half volleys, rather than tricky bouncers.
