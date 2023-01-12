Premiership winner Clayton Harmey eyes winning start to Newcastle campaign

Premiership winner Clayton Harmey will look to Shiralee to kick off his 2023 campaign at Newcastle Paceway in style on Friday night.
The Cessnock trainer will have his first runners at Newcastle of the season after claiming the 2022 title there ahead of KerryAnn Morris 898 points to 792.
Harmey was well clear on the 8-4-2 point-scoring system before the final meeting on Christmas Eve, but importantly for him, he had a winning double when Funnily Enough claimed the last to edge him ahead on victories alone - 68 to 67.
"I had to get that back," Harmey said. "I'm not about point-scoring, the premiership is about wins. It's not on running seconds.
"I gave up a little bit towards the end, things were going down, and I should have got my hundred, but I got my 1000 [career wins] and I saw they were one in front of me [at Newcastle].
"But the last fortnight I picked the training up a fair bit and we got five winners that last week to finish on 95 [in NSW] and got our last [Newcastle] premiership.
"We won't be that big this year, we're winding down."
Josh Gallagher claimed the drivers' premiership with 808 points, ahead of Blake Hughes (770). Melanie Elder-trained Man From Braavos was horse of the year with eight wins, two seconds and five thirds at the track.
Harmey has cut down his team for 2023 but he believes Shiralee can give him a winning start. Shiralee has gate one in the first on Friday and is third-up from a fifth and fourth in late December.
"The owner, Keith Adams, passed away only last week so it would be good to get the win for him," Harmey said.
"She goes pretty good. She was only a baby and I rushed her back trying to win another race, but she was a two-year-old against older horses. At her first start back, she went over 2030m against Payton's Rock and I think he broke the three-year-old class record and it took the sting out of her.
"Then I took her to Tamworth and she ran fourth and didn't handle the track, but she's good tomorrow. [Belinda] McCarthy's got a horse in it [French Fleur] so you always pay attention to that, but I think she should go close to winning back in her own grade and sex."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
