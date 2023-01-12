Martin Bowe's Wilson's Pick in National Futurity frame

Medowie trainer Martin Bowe hopes the early speed of Wilson's Pick will help her go a step further than her mother in heats of the National Futurity at Wentworth Park on Friday night.
Wilson's Pick has box five in heat one of the group 1 series, which runs alongside the National Derby qualifiers.
Bowe, who has three dogs in work, has been training for about 10 years and chased a Futurity final with Wilson's Pick's mother, Len's Pick, in 2016. She was sixth in her heat and went on to record 13 wins in 52 starts.
Len's Pick's litter of eight dogs with Aston Dee Bee have all won on the track. Wilson's Pick has won five of 10 starts.
"She's a chance but there's a few good ones in it," Bowe said. "I think two of the heats are pretty red-hot and mine is in one of them.
"The six [Punter's Bandit] won the Gosford Cup, the three [Wyndra All Class] goes pretty good and the seven [Queen Of Scotch] has come up from South Australia.
"But she goes pretty good herself. She's pretty quick early and burns them off down the back, but she gets a bit tired towards the end. But if you're in front at the first turn, anything can happen behind you."
The best Hunter-trained hope appears to be John Miles-prepared Sticker Sister in heat two of the Futurity. A last-start winner at Maitland, Sister Sticker was the race favourite from box three. Greta trainer Peter Akers has Hooked On Rum is in box six in the same qualifier.
Abermain trainer Harry Sarkis has long-priced chances in both series. Know Juan contests heat two in the Derby and Only Juan is in heat three of the Futurity. Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson has Gold Rush Lad in heat four of the Derby.
Also Friday, The Gardens hosts a 12-race meeting from 2.42pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
