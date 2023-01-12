Newcastle Herald
Martin Bowe's Wilson's Pick in National Futurity frame

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 13 2023 - 9:00am
Martin Bowe. Picture GRNSW

Medowie trainer Martin Bowe hopes the early speed of Wilson's Pick will help her go a step further than her mother in heats of the National Futurity at Wentworth Park on Friday night.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

