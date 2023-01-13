Redhead vacant block on market for $3m

A vacant block overlooking the beach at Redhead will be one of the most expensive single residential lots ever sold in Newcastle if it fetches its asking price.
The elevated 645-square metre block in Ebsworth Street is on the market for "offers over $3 million".
A search of property records shows two vacant lots in Parkway Avenue, Bar Beach, and Hillcrest Road, Merewether, sold for $5.5 million and $4 million respectively in March last year.
But few, if any, vacant urban blocks have sold for more than $3 million in Newcastle outside the Merewether-Bar Beach strip.
Robinson Property agent Natalie Francis said $3 million would "definitely" set a new record for Redhead.
The sloping block has views south over Redhead beach and is about 100 metres from the surf club.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
