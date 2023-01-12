Traffic crash sends vehicle careening into Method Brewing at Islington

Injury was luckily avoided at Islington Thursday afternoon after a traffic crash caused a vehicle to careen into the storefront of Method Brewing on Maitland Road.
The suburban brewery was due to open at 2pm, moments before the crash, when it was said a vehicle leaving an adjacent laneway collided with traffic on Maitland Road and subsequently crashed into the front of the business.
The drivers, as well as the employees inside the brewery at the time, were uninjured.
A vehicle was in the process of being towed from the scene around 3pm.
Method Brewing opened its Islington premises in June, joining the likes of FogHorn, Modus Operandi, Styx and Rogue Scholar in independently producing beer in Newcastle's inner suburbs.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
