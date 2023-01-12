Newcastle Herald
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet faces Liberal leadership questions over Nazi uniform at 21st birth day party

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:25pm
Dominic Perrottet, right, and Matt Kean arrive for a press conference at Parliament House on Thursday. Picture by AAP

The question on the lips of NSW Liberal MPs and powerbrokers is whether Dominic Perrottet's leadership can survive his admission that he dressed as a Nazi at his 21st birthday party.

