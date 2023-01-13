Two special exhibitions are currently showing at The Lock-Up
.Everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt, is an exhibition of new work by Alex Seton that explores the possibilities of combining glass and stone and contemplating memory, forgetting and loss with the passing of time.
Created specifically for The Lock-Up, Seton's spectacular works of scale reference Newcastle history and pay tribute to chandeliers made by Newcastle's discontinued Leonora Glassworks.
Each piece riffs upon chandeliers that were ubiquitous in the entranceways of clubs and RSLs of post-World War II Australia.
Double Rainbow is a special commission of new work by local artist Michelle Gearin, who has transformed the space with her expressive and deeply personal works chronicling her own life history: as an autistic person, a wife and mother hailing from Gilgandra and later, Tamworth.
This complex multi-media installation aims to embody her experiences of heightened senses, which can be overwhelming and exciting collectively in the same breath. Gearin's work reflects on how the artist connects and interprets the world around her, underpinned by the complexity of energy perception and how the eyes are a major component of that connection.
These two exhibitions manifest across visual art and multi-disciplinary methodologies, pushing the artists' practices into new mediums of glass sculpture and installation, video and sound.
