Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Alex Seton and Michelle Guerin create unique shows at The Lock-Up

January 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of an Alex Seton installation at The Lock-Up, showing through February 5..

Two special exhibitions are currently showing at The Lock-Up

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.