Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Paradise lost as suburban sprawl finds a foothole in the Hunter | Phillip O'Neill

By Phillip O'Neill
January 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paradise lost as suburban sprawl finds a foothole in the Hunter

Joni Mitchell recorded Big Yellow Taxi in 1970. We should be singing its refrain every day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.