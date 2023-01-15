Paradise lost as suburban sprawl finds a foothole in the Hunter

Joni Mitchell recorded Big Yellow Taxi in 1970. We should be singing its refrain every day.
Don't it always seem to go / That you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone / They paved paradise, put up a parking lot
The lower Hunter grows and grows, at or slightly above 1.0 per cent a year. The thing about population growth is that it happens incrementally, one person, one family, at a time. You quickly forget how many people were in your neighborhood a few years ago - and it is difficult to object to the next house, the next apartment block, the next sub-division. What harm could one more do? But one day paradise is gone and you live in a suburb without character, surrounded by urban sprawl.
Civic centres - with a library, community hall, children's playgrounds, a medical centre - are absent from new developments.
The Australian government released its population statement last week. It says that while Australia's population growth stalled during the pandemic, the nation is back on the high population growth track of the past two decades. Australia is predicted to add another 5 million people over the next decade to reach a total population of around 30 million, and then will reach 35 million by the mid-2040s.
The lower Hunter will be a major player in this growth. Already we are seeing how population growth will affect our coastline and valleys unless we take a new direction. Urban sprawl will devour farmland and remnant woodland, our inner suburbs will grow taller, but with crumbling infrastructure and depleted amenity.
Paradoxically, the most significant infrastructure invested in by governments for the lower Hunter over the past few decades has been high speed motorways. Yet faster, longer roads are the major reason for the lower Hunter's incremental sprawling urbanisation. Drive through the new suburbs on the fringes of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, drive through the cookie-cutter subdivisions leapfrogging along the Hunter Expressway, and you observe how this new urban landscape is smothering the region. The completion of an M1 carriageway across the Hexham floodplains will open a new frontier of leapfrogging subdivisions along the western edges of Port Stephens, to the north of beyond. And so it will go.
The 1981 census recorded that the lower Hunter's five local government areas totalled 390,000 people. By 2021 this total surpassed 600,000 people. The NSW Department of Planning projected, pre-pandemic, that the lower Hunter would reach 775,000 people by 2041. The national population report suggests this projection is realistic. If so, the lower Hunter's population will have doubled over this 60-year period.
The breakdown of this projected growth is arresting. Total population growth, 1981 to 2041, in the Hunter's two major urban areas, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, will be of the order of 160,000. Combined growth, 1981 to 2041, for the other three lower Hunter council areas - Maitland, Cessnock and Port Stephens - will be around 220,000 people.
What are governments doing to cater for this ongoing growth, apart from adding motorway miles? It's hard to nominate a list of any substance. Health and education services have grown incrementally at best, but without significant injection of funds from state and federal governments. Significant urban shaping projects like those proposed for Hunter Park at Broadmeadow struggle for support. Cultural facilities are seen as unnecessary luxuries. Civic centres - with a library, community hall, children's playgrounds, a medical centre - are absent from new developments. Meanwhile, 21st-century train services between Newcastle and Sydney remain a far-off dream.
If the here and now is a guide, a doubling of the lower Hunter's population, 1981 to 2041, adds 385,000 more people, hustling down increasingly crowded motorways, and inappropriate local roads, to and from drive-in drive-out estates, without identity or notion of belonging somewhere. High-rise development of our inner suburbs persists but without commensurate increase in urban amenity. Retire, buy a view, die.
The NSW Department of Planning has all the right words and pictures in its regional plans for Newcastle and the lower Hunter. But if these plans are not matched by political will and significant government spending over the next 20 years then much of the historical and environmental charm of the lower Hunter will disappear. It will erode incrementally, and we probably won't notice.
One per cent growth a year seems inconsequential, until paradise is gone.
