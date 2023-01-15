Paradise lost as suburban sprawl finds a foothole in the Hunter

Paradoxically, the most significant infrastructure invested in by governments for the lower Hunter over the past few decades has been high speed motorways. Yet faster, longer roads are the major reason for the lower Hunter's incremental sprawling urbanisation. Drive through the new suburbs on the fringes of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, drive through the cookie-cutter subdivisions leapfrogging along the Hunter Expressway, and you observe how this new urban landscape is smothering the region. The completion of an M1 carriageway across the Hexham floodplains will open a new frontier of leapfrogging subdivisions along the western edges of Port Stephens, to the north of beyond. And so it will go.