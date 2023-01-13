"I came to rugby a lot later in life, mum never wanted me to play contact sport and I was a netball player growing up," she said. "My family are big rugby supporters, my uncles are involved with Hamilton Hawks. I always wanted to play. Along with a lot of female players, it was just after the 2016 Rio Olympics when the girls won the sevens. That was the real turning point for me when I wanted to give a go. I'd played touch football and thought the skills would be transferable."