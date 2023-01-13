Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewether product Elizabeth Kennedy named in Western Force's 2023 Super W squad

MM
By Max McKinney
January 14 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Kennedy, centre, playing for Sydney Uni against the Hunter Wildfires last season. The 31-year-old, originally from Merewether, will play for the Western Force in the upcoming Super W competition. Picture by Marina Neil.

Merewether product Elizabeth Kennedy describes her past year in women's rugby union as an "unexpected turn of events".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.