Back-to-back rounds of 68 have helped Charlestown golfer Jye Pickin to produce a top-10 ranking at the Australian Amateur.
Pickin finished strongly, making up eight strokes after scoring 11 birdies and three bogeys during the second half of this week's national tournament in Sydney.
The 21-year-old ended up tied fifth with a total of nine under (279), having opened with rounds of 70 and 73.
He hit five birdies in Friday's last round at New South Wales Golf Club, all on the front nine and featuring three straight between the seventh and ninth holes.
New Zealand's Kazuma Kobori claimed the prestigious trophy at minus 15, two clear of England's Arron Edwards-Hill and six ahead of Pickin.
Joshuaa Robards was the next best of the local men's contingent, finishing tied 30th at one under the card.
In the women's draw Ella Scaysbrook was tied 31st at six over.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
