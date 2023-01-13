Newcastle Herald
Redhead ironman Dan Collins out to hit back from rough round

By Craig Kerry
January 13 2023 - 8:30pm
Daniel Collins is ninth in the national ironman series on 24 points, 13 behind leader Matt Bevilacqua.

Daniel Collins is hoping for better luck when rounds three and four of the national ironman series are held at Maroubra this weekend.

