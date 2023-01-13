Newcastle Jets coach Ash Wilson calls for composure in Canberra

Jets coach Ash Wilson has no concerns about the character of her side but she has called on them to show more composure under pressure when they take on Canberra away on Saturday.
Newcastle sit eighth on the A-League Women's ladder after nine games, one point behind Canberra, who they meet twice in the next three weeks.
The Jets, who travel to McKellar Park on Saturday, conceded three goals in the first seven minutes against Sydney last Saturday before coming back to trail 3-2. A 60th penalty ended Newcastle's fightback in the 4-2 loss.
Seven of the 22 goals Newcastle have conceded this season have come in the opening 15 minutes of games. Wilson said an uncharacteristic mistake from Taren King for the first goal last week shocked the team before "a couple of transition moments killed us".
Asked if the display could lead to changes at the back, Wilson said there were options but she defended the players.
"There's been a lot of strength shown from those players over the last couple of games," Wilson said.
"There was an uncharacteristic mistake, not switched on, and when you look at how they respond, it shows the character they do have."
As for a change in strategy early against Canberra, she said: "There will be a few little tweaks here and there possibly, but it's about doing what we do but doing it better, with greater execution and more consistency in our decision making and in transition moments being a little bit more organised, those will be some of the big things for us," she said.
"In moments where there's possibly a bit of momentum going the other team's way, which happens in football all the time, you never have complete control of the game, but in moments where we are under pressure, showing that composure, organisation and grit to make sure we have that fight until we have the momentum again."
League all-time scorer Michelle Heyman spearheads the Canberra side, who broke a three-game losing run to beat Adelaide 2-0 last week.
First-choice Jets keeper Georgina Worth missed last week's loss because of illness, while Americans Murphy Agnew (hip/back) and Sarah Griffith (back) have been out the past two games due to injury. All three were named in Newcastle's squad on Thursday but it remains to be seen what part the US attacking duo will play.
Their return would be a major boost. Agnew leads the Jets in chances created and assists this season with 13 and two respectively, while Griffith is their top scorer with four.
Also on Saturday, Western Sydney host Western United. On Sunday, Brisbane are at home against Adelaide, City welcome Victory in the Melbourne derby and Wellington travel to Perth.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
