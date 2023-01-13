Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets coach Ash Wilson calls for composure in Canberra

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated January 13 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 8:00pm
Jets defender Teigen Allen tangles with Sydney's Madison Haley last Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

Jets coach Ash Wilson has no concerns about the character of her side but she has called on them to show more composure under pressure when they take on Canberra away on Saturday.

