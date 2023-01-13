Newcastle Herald
Lake Munmorah man charged over fatal head-on crash on Pacific Highway at Doyalson in 2022

Updated January 13 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:29am
Man charged over fatal crash on Pacific Highway

A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash on the Central Coast last year.

