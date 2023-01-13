Man charged over fatal crash on Pacific Highway

A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash on the Central Coast last year.
Emergency crews were called to the Pacific Highway at Doyalson about 8.30pm on October 31 after a car and SUV collided head-on.
The car driver, a 56-year-old man from Mannering Park, died at the scene while the driver of the SUV, a 52-year-old man from Lake Munmorah, was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition with head, chest and leg injuries.
Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District established a crime scene which was investigated by Crash Investigation Unit officers.
Police attended a Newcastle address on Wednesday where they served a Court Attendance Notice on the 52-year-old man.
He has been charged with five counts, including aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death - PCA, dangerous driving occasioning death - drive under influence, dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), and drive with high range PCA.
He will face Wyong Local Court on March 8.
