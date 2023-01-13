Trainer Mark Davidson chases Paws of Thunder start

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson expects an improved performance from Fat Boy's Charm when he takes on a high-class field in a Paws Of Thunder (520m) heat on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.
Fat Boy's Charm has box four, with a vacant box on his inside and another in six, in the fifth and final heat, which also features star She's A Pearl and Zipping Alabama.
Davidson said Fat Boy's Charm had trialled well since a disappointing last at the track on January 4 and was "ready to go".
"The small field is going to help him because he doesn't have the pace to go with them early, but he should be hitting the line pretty strong," Davidson said.
"He's had a couple of niggles the last two runs, so we rested him a bit after the last one and he seems to be back to where he was. And he'll need to be to get in."
On the night at The Gardens, Davidson has Darkseid (race 10) and Fat Boy's Flying (11), who he said were "back in grade so they should be in the finish somewhere".
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.