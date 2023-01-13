Newcastle Herald
Trainer Mark Davidson chases Paws of Thunder start

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 14 2023 - 7:00am
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson expects an improved performance from Fat Boy's Charm when he takes on a high-class field in a Paws Of Thunder (520m) heat on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.

