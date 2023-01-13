BELMONT captain Luke Muddle reckons Saturday will mark a first at Cahill Oval this season.
Muddle is set to have his full complement of players available for the same fixture.
A combination of representative duties, injuries and personal commitments mean the club's top XI has chopped and changed constantly so far in 2022-23.
However, the likes of Joey Gillard and Riley Urquhart both return following last month's under-19 National Championships in Adelaide while Jamie Heath (calf) is now out of the casualty ward.
"Me and Tony [Bristow] were only talking about it last week, I think it's the first time everyone is actually together without any interruptions for rep duties or injuries or personal life," Muddle said.
In addition to those inclusions, veteran paceman Jace Lawson is also back on the teamsheet after limited game time at Belmont since the 2020-21 grand final.
Muddle says Lawson, more recently playing for Cessnock club Greta-Branxton, will line-up against Charlestown at Cahill Oval on Saturday and likely next round as well.
"The value he brings to the team, he's what Belmont is all about. The heart and soul of it," Muddle said.
"Back when I was younger he was a person I looked up to. Someone who bowled through the tough overs, grinding it out and trying to get the hard wicket."
Lawson will also provide some useful overs with Muddle still unable to bowl because of an ankle injury sustained prior to Christmas.
"I definitely won't be able to bowl this week and maybe next week from what the physio has told me," Muddle said.
Tenth-ranked Belmont (15 points) play three of their last five matches at home with Muddle saying "you just know what you're walking into".
Belmont's draw features Waratah-Mayfield (10), Wallsend (44), Cardiff-Boolaroo (14) and Merewether (21). Upcoming opponents Charlestown (25), including former Belmont captain Dan Bailey, are eight points outside the semi spots.
With last weekend completely washed out, 90 overs remain across all six Newcastle District Cricket Association fixtures on Saturday.
Two-day playing conditions continue (red ball, white uniform, no bowling/fielding restrictions) but the team batting first has a compulsory close of innings at the halfway stage.
Waratah captain Josh Claridge hopes his last-placed side can crack a maiden win for the summer, starting with visitors Wests (37).
"We feel like we've put in some good individual performances together with both bat and ball at different times, but are yet to have a complete game and get the result," Claridge said.
Wallsend faces up against English county quick Michael Hogan, who has now joined Merewether in between commitments.
Also in round nine Stockton (40) tackle City (33) in a top-four clash, CBs meet Hamwicks (21) and University (25) host Toronto (17).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
