Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, dies at 54

By Stefanie Dazio and Kristin M Hall
Updated January 13 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:05pm
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the "King of Rock'n'Roll", Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital.

