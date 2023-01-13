DRINKS REVIEW: Drummerboy's non-alcoholic tequila is annoyingly sound

Drummerboy Mexican Agave
non-alcoholic tequila, 0%
$45 (700ml)
January, at once fallow and excessive. The month you disdain the Hawaiian shirts who've taken over your local, and FOMO the fun they're having. When you hear from friends who've sworn off the drink, for real this time, and read earnest think-pieces about the same. As synthetic as the debate about cancelling The Don, non-alcoholic alcohol is its own culture war. For those of us who like a drink, and feel kind of judged, should we go there? It comes down to whether you think ersatz grog is too pricey (unquestionably) and whether, to paraphrase Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It, you think it's as useful as an intimate object made of marzipan (up to you). Drummerboy's Mexican Agave is annoyingly sound if you're death-riding this whole fad. It smells like tequila. There's a zest to it, a pepper that brings to mind rocket and would go in something like a Paloma. It occupies the uncanny valley of plausible liquor in the way those Boston Robotics creations will soon occupy us. In other words, it's good. Hold strong. These are dark times.
Tim Connell
IF you're heading north this summer towards the Gold Coast or Byron Bay there's plenty of fantastic pit stops along the way to satisfy your craft beer cravings. One of the stand-out craft breweries within easy reach of the Pacific Highway is The Coastal Brewing Co in the family holiday mecca of Forster. The unpretentious taproom pours some mouth-watering drops like the Bo Bo Blood Orange NEIPA (6.4%), the Dara Dank DIPA (7.7%) and the imposing 12 Mile Quadruple NEIPA (12%). Of course, if you're travelling through, these beers are off-limits. However, Coastal does produce a solid Half Mile Mid Strength Aussie Pale Ale, perfect for more circumspect beer tasting. The mix of Cascade, Vic Secret and Galaxy hops ensures sweet honeyed tones, a slight bitterness and a thicker mouthfeel than most mid-strengths.
But, of course, the Half Mile is still a mid-strength. If you're chasing more elaborate flavours at Coastal Brewing Co, I suggest finding a designated driver.
John Leeson
Apricus Hill
2021 Denmark Chardonnay, $35
4.5 stars (out of 6)
GREAT Southern on Western Australia's south coast is one of the largest, most isolated wine regions in the world. Inspired by the pioneering work of two eminent viticulturists Californian Professor Harold Olmo and John Gladstones of the University of Western Australia, its first wine grape vines were planted in 1965 around its largest city Albany. Today Albany, with Frankland River, Mount Barker, Porongurup and Denmark, is one of five Great Southern wine sub-regions that provide the grapes for James and Careena Kellie's Denmark-based Harewood Estate operation. The Apricus Hill (Latin for warmed by the sun) brand is part of their Halliday Wine Companion five red stars-rated lineup and this fine chardonnay has brassy hues, apricot and crushed almond scents and ripe golden peach front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows fig, lemon curd, oatmeal and buttery oak and the finish slatey acid. Great with prawns and yabbies with fennel and macadamia salad and cellar five years.
John Lewis
Harewood Estate
2022 Tunney Riesling, $35
5 stars
THIS delightful riesling is from the Great Southern Region's most northerly vineyard. The Frankland River sub-region vines are at Tunney, a town 100 kilometres inland with the warmest, driest days and the coolest nights. The wine is green-tinted straw and has jasmine aromas and expressive ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows passionfruit, nashi pear and lime zest characters and honey nuances and flinty acid refreshes at the finish. It would go well with paella and cellar for seven years. It and the Apricus Hill 2021 chardonnay are at harewood.com.au, singlevineyards.com and the Scotsdale Road, Denmark, winery. James Kellie's career began in 1994 in a Charles Sturt University wine science course, followed by a job at the university's Wagga winery. Then in 1998 came the post of Great Southern winemaker for the Burch family's Howard Park and Madfish wines. He also made Harewood Estate wines under contract and in 2003 he and Careena bought the business.
John Lewis
