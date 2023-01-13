DRINKS REVIEW: Drummerboy's non-alcoholic tequila is annoyingly sound

January, at once fallow and excessive. The month you disdain the Hawaiian shirts who've taken over your local, and FOMO the fun they're having. When you hear from friends who've sworn off the drink, for real this time, and read earnest think-pieces about the same. As synthetic as the debate about cancelling The Don, non-alcoholic alcohol is its own culture war. For those of us who like a drink, and feel kind of judged, should we go there? It comes down to whether you think ersatz grog is too pricey (unquestionably) and whether, to paraphrase Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It, you think it's as useful as an intimate object made of marzipan (up to you). Drummerboy's Mexican Agave is annoyingly sound if you're death-riding this whole fad. It smells like tequila. There's a zest to it, a pepper that brings to mind rocket and would go in something like a Paloma. It occupies the uncanny valley of plausible liquor in the way those Boston Robotics creations will soon occupy us. In other words, it's good. Hold strong. These are dark times.