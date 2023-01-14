Inter City Pace winner One For The Rodi eyes golden run in Tamworth

Cessnock trainer Andrew Stapleford believed the scratching of Lil Ripper on Friday will help the chances of his Inter City Pace winner, One For The Rodi, in Golden Guitar (1980m) heats on Sunday at Tamworth.
One For The Rodi was set to start in gate 10, four out on the second line, given his high rating in the fifth and final heat, but the withdrawal of Lil Ripper in barrier seven will move him in one closer.
Stapleford was now hoping driver Michael Formosa, who took One For The Rodi to victory in the group 3 Inter City Pace at Maitland on December 30, would get a better trip and qualify for the $40,000 Golden Guitar final on January 20.
"Man From Braavos is the toughest horse in the race and the key for us, and now he's into eight, that will suit us better because we can drop onto his back," Stapleford said. "If he makes a move, we'll have to follow him and hope he can take us most of the way."
One For The Rodi is one of several Hunter pacers contesting the series.
"Everything has gone to plan since Maitland," Stapleford said.
"It's going to be tough work up there from the draw but because he pulled up so well, even though we knew he'd draw bad, we thought we'd give him a shot.
"If he doesn't qualify, we'll give him a spell and look at something else later in the year.
"If he qualifies, he's a pretty tough little bugger and it would play to his advantage with the five-day turnaround because he pulls up so well and he's so relaxed. Some of the other horses don't and it takes them a few more days to get over it."
