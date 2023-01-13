Trainer Paul Perry hoping Sky Lab can carry the load in Magic Millions Subzero

A big weight was the only worry for master Newcastle trainer Paul Perry as he prepared Sky Lab for the $1 million Magic Millions Subzero (2200m) on the Gold Coast on Saturday.
Sky Lab was among the top fancies at $5.50 with the TAB for the race on Friday, after flashing home for a neck second to Diamil in the group 3 Summer Cup (2000m) at Randwick last start on Boxing Day.
Two weeks earlier, he made up several lengths in the straight to finish 1.2 lengths away from winner Kirwan's Lane in the $2 million The Ingham (1600m) on the same track.
Sky Lab has had a winless yet impressive four-race preparation, which also included eye-catching runs in The Hunter (1300m) and The Gong (1600m). That followed a barrier trial injury that thwarted Perry's spring plans for the five-year-old Real Impact gelding.
After stepping up to a more suitable distance last start, Sky Lab appears primed to produce in the 14-horse, 2200m event on Saturday.
A wide draw in 17, which will become 12 with emergencies out, was not a concern for Perry, given Sky Lab gets back in his races.
However, the 60-kilogram topweight, 2.5kg heavier than the next-best rated horse in the race, was a worry.
"Sky Lab is well," Perry said from the Gold Coast Magic Millions Yearling Sale on Friday.
"I think he will run well. The only thing is the weight."
Jason Collett has the ride.
Another strong Newcastle-trained hope on the rich Magic Millions program is the Nathan Doyle-prepared Rush Hour in The Debut 2YO Plate (900m). The Russian Revolution colt was a $5.50 hope on Friday from gate two and with Koby Jennings to ride.
Top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, who also has stables on the Gold Coast, has several each-way chances on the program.
Animate is in the $1 million Cup, Snowzone is in the $1 million Snippets, Terrameades and Hellavadancer are in the $1 million Fillies and Mares race, Mobstar is in the $1 million The Syndicate and Sequana is in the $500,000 Country Cup.
Meanwhile, Lees gained his first Big Dance qualifier for 2023 when Spangler made a swooping run down the outside to grab second in the Ballina Cup on Friday.
Spangler, a $2.80 favourite, came from last to finish three-quarters of a length from Stirling Osland-trained winner Point Counterpoint.
The two top finishers in each country cup qualifier become eligible for the Big Dance.
Lees claimed the inaugural $2 million Big Dance with Rustic Steel on Melbourne Cup day at Randwick last year.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
