Former Newcastle Jets youth-team coach Daniel McBreen hits back at comments from Arthur Papas

DANIEL McBreen has responded to claims by Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas that the club's junior development was "neglected" on his watch.
After Newcastle's 2-0 loss to Macarthur Bulls last weekend, Papas was asked about the prospect of promoting academy or NPL players to bolster his struggling team.
He replied by suggesting that was not realistic because junior pathways in the region had been "neglected" for a number of years.
Papas said when he arrived at the Jets, "the youth team was 21, 22 years old" and he was informed that the outlook for most of those players, in terms of progressing to the A-League, was "quite bleak".
"People that have been in places for a long time, I think there are questions that need to be asked [of them], as well, instead of just sitting on the side commenting about why certain players aren't given a chance," Papas said.
"Because I tell you what, if the quality is there, they'll always be given a chance."
McBreen, a passionate Novocastrian who played for 15 years professionally in Australia and abroad, spent several years as the Jets' youth-team and academy coach but was not retained when his contract expired last year.
The former striker, who now works as a television commentator, said he was "taken aback" when he learned of Papas' remarks.
He felt they were largely directed at him and fellow former Jets employees Craig Deans and Kew Jaliens.
"I was made aware of the comments by Arthur Papas after the game," McBreen said. "I don't want to get in a slanging match with anyone.
"But the facts of the matter are that the average age of the youth team was 18, and I have the data to show that.
"It's also widely known that the academy has been under-resourced for years, but many passionate, qualified locals have worked hard to give kids the best platform, in difficult circumstances."
As for the suggestion that there was little talent emerging from Newcastle's academy, McBreen pointed to teenage striker Archie Goodwin and midfielder Lucas Mauragis, who has been loaned out to Wellington Phoenix this season.
"We have one of the most highly rated youngsters in his age group in Archie Goodwin, and he has hardly been sighted, despite showing his capabilities last season," McBreen said.
"You can add Lucas Mauragis, who is playing regularly at Wellington. There are two youth/academy products who Novocastrians would love to see playing in a Jets jersey."
McBreen said "the smell of an oily rag" approach to funding the Jets' academy was in stark contrast to the cost of the first-team roster and support staff assembled during Papas' tenure, along with upgrading the training base from Newcastle University to Maitland's athletics centre.
"I think it's a good thing that the academy has now been set up as a foundation, which means that money being given to the academy will now remain in the academy, which has not necessarily been the case in the past," he said.
Meanwhile, after seven losses in their past nine games, the Jets are under pressure to get their season back on track when they tackle defending champions Western United in Ballarat on Sunday.
Newcastle are three points adrift of the top six and can scarcely afford to fall any further off the pace.
Rookie midfielder Callum Timmins, who made his starting debut in last week's defeat, said morale was still high in the squad, despite their recent run of outs.
"The confidence is still right up there," he said. "The teams playing against us, they'll still be scared and worried about our performances. I think they have been good ... as soon as we start adding goals to that, I think we'll be unstoppable.
"The quality of the group that we've got, the confidence won't drop."
Jets veteran Jason Hoffman is expecting a warm welcome from former teammate Nikolai Topor-Stanley, who has not played since he was sent off against Melbourne Victory on Boxing Day and subsequently suspended for a game.
