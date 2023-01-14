EROSION issues will be fixed at Belmont and Village Bay foreshores with more than a quarter of a million dollars in state government funds.
The foreshores are a popular spot among locals and tourists staying at the Belmont Lakeside Holiday Park.
Now, works will take place to fix issues caused by erosion, as well as wave overtopping, tidal inundation, a seagrass build-up and a lack of amenities.
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said it's a significant safety issue for the local community.
"It is great to see [Lake Macquarie] council is concerned about erosion in our community and taking action to address it," she said.
"This funding will go a long way to fixing the erosion problem so that the community can continue to enjoy these picturesque locations into the future."
The council has been handed $270,000 from the state government to future-proof the area.
Works will take place across about 140 metres of the foreshore north of Belmont Lakeside Holiday Park and 190 metres south of the holiday park.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
