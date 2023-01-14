A BODY believed to be that of a woman who went missing while bushwalking has been found after an extensive search on the Central Coast.
Officers from Brisbane Water Police District were notified that a 78-year-old woman had become lost while bushwalking on a trail just after 8pm on Friday.
Police were told the woman, who was visiting from the USA, was in bushland near Middle Head between Pearl and Patonga Beach.
A multi-agency search of the area began with assistance from the Dog Unit, PolAir, Marina Area Command, Surf Life Saving NSW, NSW Ambulance, the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue.
The search was suspended about 3am and began again this morning along the coastline, in the bushland and from the air.
Amid the search today, a body, believed to be that of the missing woman, was seen by PolAir in Patonga before being retrieved by ground crews.
The body is yet to be formally identified.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
