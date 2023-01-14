THE TRAIN line has reopened after a grass fire at Wickham saw all trains between Newcastle and Hamilton suspended on Saturday afternoon.
Two fire crews were called to the bush and grass fire about 3:30pm near the rail corridor, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said.
"The last message I have seen is that the fire has been extinguished," he said.
"The call came in about 3:30pm and we have to get a power outage before we can enter the rail corridor."
Commuters at Broadmeadow were left stuck on the platform for more than an hour waiting for the rail line to reopen.
It's not clear what sparked the fire but Fire and Rescue NSW did not indicate it was suspicious.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman confirmed all lines have reopened.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
