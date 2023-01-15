Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons makes up ground in city title fight with treble

Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons said the intense battle for the metropolitan apprentices' crown had been a "blessing in disguise" after his first Saturday treble in town at Rosehill.
Gibbons won aboard Kalino, for top trainer Chris Waller, Nathan Doyle's Dalaalaat and Joe Pride-prepared Mariamia to jump to 29 city winners this campaign, cutting the margin to defending champion apprentice Tyler Schiller (33) and Zac Lloyd (31).
The 21-year-old is having his first crack at the title after making an immediate impact in town in the latter part of 2021-22, but he faces stiff opposition. Schiller was to finish his time as an apprentice long before the season ended but is seeking an extension, while Lloyd has quickly established himself with the backing of powerhouse operation Godolphin.
Gibbons, though, said the competition was bringing out the best in him.
"It's been a blessing in disguise because me, Tyler, Zac and Reece [Jones] are all good mates but because we're all at sort of the same stage, all going for the same thing, it's just good friendly competition to keep us all at the top of our game, but we're all mates at the same time," Gibbons said.
Gibbons has scored a city treble at a Canterbury Friday night meeting for Newcastle boss Kris Lees but said it was a "massive thrill" to grab a first one on a Saturday.
"It was a good day at the office," he said.
"It's been a good start to the season and especially this month, I've ridden 11 winners so far this month. I started with my new manager, Bryan Haskins, a couple of weeks ago and things have been really good there."
His day was soured by a four-meeting suspension for careless riding on Powerful Peg in the fifth. He leads the statewide apprentices' title with 55.5 winners.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
