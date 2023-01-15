Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nathan Doyle colt Rush Hour wins rich Debut at Gold Coast

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Nathan Doyle and jockey Koby Jennings embrace on Saturday. Picture Magic Millions

The stars aligned for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle to score his biggest victory on a short but successful day at the rich Gold Coast Magic Millions program for Hunter connections on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.