Nathan Doyle colt Rush Hour wins rich Debut at Gold Coast

The stars aligned for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle to score his biggest victory on a short but successful day at the rich Gold Coast Magic Millions program for Hunter connections on Saturday.
Only two races were held before the rest of the rain-affected meeting was postponed until Thursday because of concerns over the state of the surface.
Hunter syndication company Australian Bloodstock, two-time Melbourne Cup winners, claimed the opening race, the $500,000 Country Cup (1200m), with the Cody Morgan-trained Ezekeil.
Doyle-trained colt Rush Hour then took out the $500,000 The Debut 2YO Plate (900m), handling the heavy conditions best down the centre of the track to finish a half-length ahead of Getty. It was the only ride on the day for Koby Jennings and a breakthrough win for Calibre Racing, who bought Rush Hour for $130,000 at last year's Magic Millions sale.
"It's massive," Doyle told the Seven Network.
"He's shown us so much talent from day dot and my only worry was that after his second trial, he's probably looking for 1100m or 1200m first-up, and I just had to leave him fresh because you didn't want to train him off or send him dour for the 900 trip.
"It was a perfect ride by Koby and it's good for the Calibre boys, it's the first yearling they've ever bought as a syndication group and they've won here today."
The victory came after the race was delayed for almost an hour as stewards inspected the track. The start was further put back when a horse needed to be replated behind the barriers.
"I was actually watching every horse sort of melt out the back there and he was just asleep, so that's the way he sort of took it in and I grew in confidence with the delay," said Doyle, who also won on the day at Rosehill with Dalaalaat.
"It's great for Koby. He's come up here for one ride and he's been doing a lot of work on him at home. He's a nice horse and hopefully he's got a bit more to come."
Asked if the win was a career highlight, Doyle said: "It'd be up the top for sure.
"That's what you dream of, you buy these yearlings and hopefully you're back here in 12 months' time. Ideally it would've been in the bigger race (2YO Classic) but he just had a little setback and we just had to sort of back off him, and this race was ideal."
Jennings said the wet track and delays helped Rush Hour.
"Setting him for a race like today was always going to suit just because of how professional that he is," Jennings said.
"Obviously he's got ability to go with it and with the wet track that it's turned out to be, it did bring the field to us. It would have taken a lot of sprint and run out of a race like this and we do get the feel that he will want that little bit further in the not to distant future."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
