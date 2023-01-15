Dan Collins slides to 10th in ironman series after Maroubra rounds

Dan Collins dropped a spot in the national ironman series rankings after finishing 10th in both rounds held at Maroubra on the weekend.
The Redhead ironman is 10th on the standings after four of the six rounds, sitting on 46 points, 10 clear of 11th-placed Tom Scott.
Collins remained ninth after his result in round three's super sprint format on Saturday but he slipped a position after the survival race on Sunday in wind-blown conditions.
A huge effort in the finishing board leg ensured Collins made it through the opening race on Sunday, when the field of 20 was cut to 14. Collins was second coming out of the swim leg but he dropped to 15th and into the danger zone after the ski. He rallied in the board, catching a wave into the beach to finish fifth and easily make the second race, from which eight progressed to the final.
Collins was then on the cusp of elimination after the ski leg, turning into the board in ninth. He lost ground again before a strong swim leg put him into contention to make the top eight, but he was metres short in the sprint up the beach.
The results came after a fourth and 14th in the opening rounds at Manly. The series wraps up at Kurrawa Beach on February 4-5.
Ben Carberry, who won Saturday's round, leads the series on 75 points, three ahead of Sunday's winner Ali Day. Georgia Miller won both women's rounds to lead that series.
Hunter product Bella Williams, who has moved to the Northcliffe club on the Gold Coast, was 18th on Saturday and 15th on Sunday in the ironwoman races after coming in on Friday as an injury replacement.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.