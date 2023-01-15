Veteran American Kestrel delivers overdue victory at Newcastle

Sawyers Gully owner-trainer-driver Renae Brooks is hoping it's not another 12 months before American Kestrel scores again after a drought-breaking win at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
The nine-year-old gelding, the only horse Brooks trains or drives, surged three and four wide late to land a 3.9 metre win after travelling near the rear of the field in the 2030m event. It was his first victory since January 7 2022 at Newcastle.
"He doesn't have any gate speed but he's always thereabouts," Brooks said.
"it just depends on how the race is run. He usually runs on, but he's just got to have a bit of luck and to get the right race for him.
"Quite a few people said to me before the race they were going to have a bet on him, and I was like, 'you are mad'. I had no confidence in him.
"Every time I think he's going to win, he does something stupid, but he's going good and he prefers the distance. There weren't too many in that race that run the distance, and that went in his favour.
"Hopefully it's not 12 months before the next one."
Visiting driver Josh Gallagher had a treble with Cathartic (Darren Reay), Yarraman Markle (Darren Elder) and Nifty Studleigh (Brad Elder).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
