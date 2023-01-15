Newcastle Herald
French Martini ready to rumble in Paws of Thunder

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated January 15 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Newcastle flyer French Martini opened as favourite for the group 1 Paws of Thunder (520m) next Saturday night at Wentworth Park after qualifying fastest and drawing box one.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

