French Martini ready to rumble in Paws of Thunder

Newcastle flyer French Martini opened as favourite for the group 1 Paws of Thunder (520m) next Saturday night at Wentworth Park after qualifying fastest and drawing box one.
French Martini, owned by Georgetown's Adam Brandt, started well from box two to lead the third heat on Saturday night before holding off Million Dollar Chase winner McInerney down the back.
The Peter Lagogiane-trained bitch then kicked clear on the final turn to win by five lengths from Gatlin in a career-best 29.45 seconds. She opened a $2.80 favourite with TAB for the final.
Lagogiane was relieved to see French Martini produce her best form and record just a second win in seven starts since she claimed the Black Top at The Gardens last October.
"There's been a bit of conjecture the last couple of months, but that's what she can run around here," Lagogiane told thedogs.com.au.
"She drew favourably with two wide runners on her outside. She just needed clear air in the first 50 metres, which she got."
Also qualifying was Zipping Maserati (2), Gatlin (3), Coco Model (4), Amron Boy (5), Reflections (6), Embrace (7) and She's A Pearl (8).
Maitland has a 12-race card on Monday from 6.22pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
