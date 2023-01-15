Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Protesters say planning panel failed to heed expert opinion on potential mine subsidence problems: February appeal to Land and Environment Court

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
January 15 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louisa Connors addresses yesterday's rally opposite the Sovereign Park development in Mobsri Crescent, Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE developer Keith Stronach has confirmed that Monaco-based Australian billionaire Brett Blundy is a partner in his Sovereign Park redevelopment of the former NBN studio site in Mosbri Crescent, after the shareholding was raised at a protest meeting yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.