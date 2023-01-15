Newcastle Herald
After years of Swansea dredging delays, now Stockton residents find a law change has quietly stopped sand placement by Port of Newcastle dredge

By Editorial
Updated January 16 2023 - 9:55am, first published 8:30am
The David Allan dredging in the port.

IN yet another frustration when it comes to the restoration of Stockton beach, it is the Newcastle Herald's sorrowful duty to report that thanks an otherwise little-noticed change in the law, the harbour dredge David Allan stopped Stockton's only real sand supplement midway through last year, apparently with no public notification.

