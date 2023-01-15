Newcastle cricket | Wallsend Tigers on top after a clash of the titans

IF it wasn't the individual clash of the Newcastle District Cricket Association season, it will certainly take some topping.
In the blue corner, Michael Hogan, the veteran professional returning for a stint with Merewether in between English county seasons.
In the red corner, Wallsend's Nathan Price, a two-time NDCA player of the year and former NSW second XI representative.
The heavyweight bout at George Farley Oval on Saturday did not disappoint, and after the home team's emphatic seven-wicket win, it's probably fair to say Price earned the judges' decision on points.
Batting first after winning the toss, Merewether were bowled out for a disappointing 138, with Wallsend paceman Callum Gabriel bagging 5-38.
Price (45) and Joseph Clarke (29) then got Wallsend off to a flyer with a 59-run opening stand, before Gabriel (35 not out) steered them home.
Paceman Hogan finished with 1-48 off 9.4 overs, and the wicket he claimed was that of Price, clean bowled.
"It was a really good match-up, watching those two go at it," Wallsend skipper Jake Montgomery said.
"Nathan probably got the upper hand early, and then Hoges got him later on, so it was a good little battle.
"You're not going to get many better contests than that in Newcastle cricket."
The win kept the Tigers on top of the points table with four rounds to play in the regular season.
"We've had a tricky run, with [games against] City and Uni and Merewether," Montgomery said. "To come away with three wins in those games has put us in a pretty good spot."
Other results over the weekend would suggest a dogfight is looming for fourth position in the finals, after Charlestown, Newcastle City, Hamilton-Wickham and University all suffered untimely defeats.
Charlestown, Uni and Hamwicks all blew an opportunity to close the gap on fourth-placed City, who were outgunned at Lynn Oval by a Stockton team minus their three NSW Country stars.
Stockton (9-196) dismissed City for 177 to remain second on the ladder, four points behind Wallsend.
As Pasterfield Sports Complex, Rahul Baksi's 110 not out lifted Cardiff-Boolaroo to 4-229, which was a bridge too far for Hamwicks (193).
At Cahill Oval, Belmont skipper Luke Muddle had a day out against Charlestown, taking 6-38 to help roll the visitors for 121, then chipping in with 14 not out from No.8 to seal a four-wicket victory.
Meanwhile, a guest appearance by county professional Grant Stewart was not enough to prevent Toronto staging a major upset at University Oval. Stewart scored 34 of Uni's 108 and then took 5-23, but the Kookaburras made it home with three wickets intact.
At Waratah Oval, third-placed Wests (185) outgunned winless Waratah-Mayfield (131) after a 50 and 4-28 from all-rounder Zac McGuigan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.