Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle cricket | Wallsend Tigers on top after a clash of the titans

By Robert Dillon
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran fast bowler Michael Hogan, back for a guest stint in between English county seasons, warms up before Merewether's clash with Wallsend on Saturday. Pictures by Peter Lorimer
Wallsend opening bowler Callum Gabriel sends one down against Merewether.
Chad Mayo takes a single for Merewether on Saturday.

IF it wasn't the individual clash of the Newcastle District Cricket Association season, it will certainly take some topping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.