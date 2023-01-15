Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets draw 1-all with A-League champions Western United

By Robert Dillon
Updated January 15 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 6:57pm
Western United's Dylan Pierias controls the ball, despite the attention of Newcastle's James McGarry at Mars Stadium on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan DiMaggio, Getty Images

THE Newcastle Jets have banked a much-welcomed competition point after their first draw of the season, 1-all against reigning A-League champions Western United in Ballarat on Sunday.

