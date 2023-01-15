Newcastle Jets draw 1-all with A-League champions Western United

THE Newcastle Jets have banked a much-welcomed competition point after their first draw of the season, 1-all against reigning A-League champions Western United in Ballarat on Sunday.
The Jets, who had lost seven of their previous nine games, remain in 10th position on the ladder, but are just three points behind the top six.
United climbed out of the competition cellar and left Melbourne Victory languishing in last spot.
Running with a stiff wind at their backs, the Jets started strongly and had an array of scoring chances in the opening exchanges.
But it was the home team who drew first blood when midfielder Lachy Wales produced a clinical 14th-minute strike that left Newcastle keeper Jack Duncan with no chance.
The Jets equalised just three minutes later.
Georgian midfielder Beka Dartsmelia linked with winger Daniel Stynes, who unleashed a spectacular right-foot shot from outside the box that curled perfectly into the top right-hand corner of the net.
It will surely be a contender for the A-League's goal-of-the-season award.
The Jets had seven shots on target during a helter-skelter first half, including three from midfielder Jaushua Sotirio.
Newcastle's James McGarry limped off with a knee injury in the 60th minute, replaced by veteran Jason Hoffman.
United suffered their own injury setback soon afterwards, when Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijovic - who scored 13 goals in their championship-winning campaign last season - was replaced with what appeared to be a shoulder problem.
The Jets missed a golden opportunity to grab the lead in the 71st minute when Stynes delivered a pinpoint cross, and Trent Buhagiar missed the target with a volley from close range.
Western were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute when defender Jacob Tratt fouled Beka Mikeltadze outside the box and was sent off.
Jets coach Arthur Papas recalled veteran defenders Matt Jurman and Carl Jenkinson to his starting line-up, replacing Jordan Elsey and Mark Natta.
