This year our focus at Boatfest is on wooden dinghies.- Lake Macquarie Classic Boats Association president Bill Coote
Lake Macquarie Classic Boat Association (LMCBA) will hold Boatfest 2023 at Rathmines Park on Sunday, February 5 as part of Lakefest 2023 events.
Boatfest 2023 is designed as an enjoyable family fun day out with a classic marine flavour, featuring a boaties picnic, the ever-popular Boat Bits Bonanza Car Boot sale and a range of displays showcasing the work of LMCBA members.
"The men and women of the association share an interest in building and restoring small boats, particularly those made of timber," LMCBA president Bill Coote said.
During Boatfest 2023 the Classic Boatshed and Lake Macquarie City Council will host a free display of wooden boats in the Rathmines Hall.
"This year our focus at Boatfest is on wooden dinghies," Bill said.
"We also have our historic 10ft skiff Viola coming along and 50 wooden boats, wooden boat models and half models as well as lots of classic dinghies."
The Classic Boatshed is open for the general public to get up close to the club's boat projects.
"We will offer rides in our 22ft four person rowing skiff called a St Ayles skiff," Bill said.
"We also have a 12ft sailing skiff called Seahorse on display as well as a Mirror dinghy and a venerable original VS sailing boat."
Another popular feature of Boatfest each year is the Boat Bits Bonanza Boot sale.
"A Boat Bits Boot Sale is like a car boot sale only featuring boat bits," Bill said.
"The general public is invited to bring along their unwanted boat bits to sell from the car boot.
"Sell your unwanted boat bits and pick up something that you might have been looking for all this time."
At Boatfest 2023 visitors can also view the Hal Harpur Shield awarded to the Lake Macquarie Classic Boat Association in December 2022 by the Wooden Boat Association of NSW in recognition of the fine work members do.
"The award is given to a person or persons who in the past 12 months has completed a project which best contributes to the objectives of encouraging the retention of wooden boat building skills or the preservation of wooden boats or maritime artifacts," Bill said. "The Classic Boatshed entered a Pittwater Rowing Scull and we are proud to have won the award."
Visitors will also be able to view the Lakefest Trophy which association members have created this year to be awarded to the most successful yacht competing in the Lakefest regattas during Lakefest 2023.
"The trophy is a yacht half model of a Nymph, a keel/centerboard cutter designed by Edward Burgess in 1888 and the first of his "Compromise 40-footers," Bill said.
Boatfest 2023 runs at Rathmines Park on Sunday, February 5 from 8am with a sausage sizzle BBQ in operation all day and proceeds going to the Classic Boatshed.
If you'd like to reserve a site for the Boat Bits Bonanza, cost is $10 - call Bill on 0428 599 953 for further details.
RMYC Toronto will hold the prestigious 'Heaven Can Wait' (HCW) Charity Regatta over February 3-5 in what is a major annual highlight of Lakefest 2023.
The "Heaven Can Wait Charity Regatta" is an iconic Lake Macquarie event which has been running for 17 years and in that time has raised over $500,000 for the Cancer Council.
The event also makes a small contribution to Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie.
This year the event will include a charity dinner (Friday night), an air show (Saturday morning) and sailing races (Saturday and Sunday).
"The event is one of the key sailing events on the lake each year and attracts around 70 to 80 of the lake's yachts as well as yachts from other locations such as Sydney, Gosford and Newcastle," Lakefest Committee Chair Geoff Edman said.
"There will be over 300 people involved in crewing the yachts and the spectacle from the shore is something special, particularly on Saturday morning with the air show and the start of the races.
"Come along and enjoy the spectacle, get involved in the racing or even more importantly, contribute to the very worthy causes supported by the event."
The Heaven Can Wait weekend starts with a dinner at the Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto on Friday night, February 3.
Special guest will be radio presenter, journalist and biographer Scott Bevan. The other special guest will be Cancer Council Australia Chair, Hugh Harley.
A two-course dinner includes bubbly on arrival and two bottles of wine per table of 10.
The start of the regatta on Saturday morning, February 4 will once again feature well known Hunter region aerobatic pilot Paul Bennet of Paul Bennet Air Shows who put on a stunning aerobatic display over the waters of Toronto Bay last year.
Sailing is held over the weekend of February 4-5
"There are four race formats that run in parallel in this regatta," RMYC Toronto Sailing Committee spokesperson Lorna Smyth said.
"There is the short one lap dash around the Northern end of the Lake and the classic one lap dash around the whole lake, with both these races being open to all yachts, multihulls and trailer sailers.
"Then there is the 12 hour race where the boats sail for 12 hours right around the lake.
"And then the big one, the 24 hour race where boats start at 11.00am (as all the boats do) and then go around and around the set course on the lake until 11.00am on Sunday.
"All money raised goes to NSW Cancer Council and Marine Rescue."
Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto also has the honour this year of hosting the Commodores Charity Masquerade Ball which concludes Lakefest 2023 on April 1 at RMYCT.
"It is charity event where we raise money for the Cancer Council, as does the Heaven Can Wait regatta," Lorna said.
"This years' ball has a masquerade theme where we hope all will wear colourful masks, colourful outfits and get into the fun mood of the night.
"There will be an auction and raffles and maybe some fines along the way to raise money for the charity."
Sponsors are keenly sought. There are also raffle tickets and tickets to the ball available online.
For more information go to www.HeavenCanWait.com.au.
Lakefest is back in 2023 bigger and better than ever with a cavalcade of events scheduled from January 15 through to April 1.
Designed as a festival of all things aquatic, Lakefest encourages participation in sailing and other water-based activities while promoting Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Region.
Time-honoured Lakefest events like the Australia Day and Heaven Can Wait regattas float the boats of sailing enthusiasts of every persuasion while also raising funds for NSW Cancer Council and Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie.
Jointly organised by Lake Macquarie Yacht Club (LMYC), Royal Motor Club - Toronto (RMYCT), Wangi Amateur Sailing Club (WASC) and Lake Macquarie Classic Boats Association (LMCBA) - the focus is on healthy competition and having a good time.
"Each club is independently responsible for their own events and we pull together under the one umbrella for Lakefest," LMYC Commodore and chair of the Lakefest Organising Committee Geoff Edman said.
Historically, Lakefest grew from the Heaven Can Wait 24-hour charity race with the intent of having a 'Race Week' on Lake Macquarie.
"It quickly became much more than a yacht regatta and this year it will be running from mid-January right through to April," Geoff said.
Lakefest 2023 kicked off with the first leg of the SheSails Tri-series, hosted by LMYC last Sunday, January 15.
"RMYCT will host the second SheSails race on February 12 with WASC is hosting the third and final race on March 12," Geoff said.
"Each race is run separately, and there will be a trophy awarded for the overall winner of the tri-series.
"The focus of SheSails events is to promote women's sailing in a fun and friendly atmosphere, where females play a major role in the sailing of the yachts."
WASC will hold the Australia Day Regatta on Thursday, January 26.
"The Australia Day Regatta is the longest running regatta in Australia and this year's event is the 187th year of competition," Geoff said.
"The Wangi Sailing Club has the honour of hosting the Lake Macquarie component of the event and has been doing so for the last 27 years."
The regatta is open to all yachts, trailer sailors and multihulls that comply with normal club safety requirements. Racing starts at midday on Australia Day and will be conducted in three divisions, relative to the size and speed of the boats.
"It is a very sociable event, culminating in a prize-giving ceremony in the beer garden of the Wangi RSL and accompanied by a sausage sizzle, drinks and live music," Geoff said.
Also on Australia Day, LMCBA will hold an open day at the Classic Boatshed at Rathmines Park.
"Lake Macquarie City Council offered a grant to support this event, and we will have boats on show and will offer trial rowing," club president Bill Coote said.
"The open day leads into our Boatfest and Boat Bits Bonanza on the February 5 at Rathmines Park."
There will be two combined Friday Twilight races during Lakefest. LMYC is hosting on Friday, January 27 and WASC on Friday, February 10.
RMYCT will hold the prestigious 'Heaven Can Wait' (HCW) Charity Regatta over February 3-5. The event has been running for 17 years and has raised over $500,000 for the Hunter branch of Cancer Council NSW and Marine Rescue.
This year the event will include a charity dinner (Friday night), an air show (Saturday morning) and the sailing races (Saturday and Sunday).
Racing featurs four formats: the short one lap dash around the Northern end of the Lake and the classic one lap dash around the whole lake, open to all yachts, multihulls and trailer sailers.
Then there is the tougher but more exciting 12 Hour Race and the 24 Hour Race.
Tying in with the Heaven Can Wait Regatta, LMYC Cruising Division will hold a Lakefest cruise on the HCW weekend loosely tracking the race courses and finishing at Rathmines.
Participants are invited to anchor up overnight and then gather at Rathmines for the Boatfest event on Sunday, if they wish.
LMCBA will hold their Boatfest and Boats Bits Bonanza at Rathmines Park at the Classic Boatshed on Sunday, February 5.
The Boats Bits Bonanza is a maritime car boot market where you can sell your unwanted 'boat bits' and maybe find some too, even if you didn't know you were looking.
Meanwhile, WASC will host a interclub radio-controlled yacht regatta on Sunday, February 5, the first of two radio-controlled yacht regattas during Lakefest, the second being hosted by LMYC on March 5.
Rounding out a busy weekend over February 4-5, Belmont 16s will host their Byron Bay Brewery Sprint Series.
"Our series is a long standing annual regatta that this year will be commence Saturday, February 4 with racing kicking off at midday on Belmont bay," club spokesperson Jess Graham said.
"We will have an anticipated 45 skiffs attending from clubs from Manly 16s, Middle Harbour, Brisbane, Gosford, Drummoyne, St George and of course Belmont 16s.
"This event adds lots of exciting action on the water over two days, as these skiffs can really fly."
The LMYC Regatta is another highlight of Lakefest, running over two Saturdays.
Day one is on January 28 and is an 'around the buoys' inter-club regatta.
Day two is February 11 and will feature two Windward-Leeward races.
RMYCT will host the Commodores' Lakefest Charity Ball on Saturday, April 1.
The theme will be colour, fun and a little bit of nonsense and there will be dinner and dancing, plus raffles and an auction to raise money for the Cancer Council. There may also be fines and penalties for anyone who misbehaves (or behaves too much).
A trophy for the best performing Lakefest yacht, handcrafted by members of LMCBA, will be presented at the Commodores' Ball based on a combination of handicap results in the WASC Australia Day race, RMYC Heaven Can Wait One Lap Dash and LMYC Lakefest Regatta.
For more information visit www.lakefest.com.au or Facebook.com/lakefestnsw.