Celebrating all things acquatic during Lakefest 2023 Advertising Feature

Lakefest promotes sailing and other water-based activities while showcasing Lake Macquarie and the Hunter. PIcture supplied by Lake Macquarie Yacht Club

Competitors in full flight during the first leg of the Lakefest 2023 SheSails Tri-series, hosted by Lake Macquarie Yacht Club on Sunday, January 15. Picture supplied by Lake Macquarie Yacht Club

Lakefest is back in 2023 bigger and better than ever with a cavalcade of events scheduled from January 15 through to April 1.

Designed as a festival of all things aquatic, Lakefest encourages participation in sailing and other water-based activities while promoting Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Region.

Time-honoured Lakefest events like the Australia Day and Heaven Can Wait regattas float the boats of sailing enthusiasts of every persuasion while also raising funds for NSW Cancer Council and Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie.

Jointly organised by Lake Macquarie Yacht Club (LMYC), Royal Motor Club - Toronto (RMYCT), Wangi Amateur Sailing Club (WASC) and Lake Macquarie Classic Boats Association (LMCBA) - the focus is on healthy competition and having a good time.



"Each club is independently responsible for their own events and we pull together under the one umbrella for Lakefest," LMYC Commodore and chair of the Lakefest Organising Committee Geoff Edman said.

Historically, Lakefest grew from the Heaven Can Wait 24-hour charity race with the intent of having a 'Race Week' on Lake Macquarie.



"It quickly became much more than a yacht regatta and this year it will be running from mid-January right through to April," Geoff said.

Lakefest 2023 kicked off with the first leg of the SheSails Tri-series, hosted by LMYC last Sunday, January 15.

"RMYCT will host the second SheSails race on February 12 with WASC is hosting the third and final race on March 12," Geoff said.



"Each race is run separately, and there will be a trophy awarded for the overall winner of the tri-series.

"The focus of SheSails events is to promote women's sailing in a fun and friendly atmosphere, where females play a major role in the sailing of the yachts."



WASC will hold the Australia Day Regatta on Thursday, January 26.



"The Australia Day Regatta is the longest running regatta in Australia and this year's event is the 187th year of competition," Geoff said.



"The Wangi Sailing Club has the honour of hosting the Lake Macquarie component of the event and has been doing so for the last 27 years."

The regatta is open to all yachts, trailer sailors and multihulls that comply with normal club safety requirements. Racing starts at midday on Australia Day and will be conducted in three divisions, relative to the size and speed of the boats.

"It is a very sociable event, culminating in a prize-giving ceremony in the beer garden of the Wangi RSL and accompanied by a sausage sizzle, drinks and live music," Geoff said.

Also on Australia Day, LMCBA will hold an open day at the Classic Boatshed at Rathmines Park.

"Lake Macquarie City Council offered a grant to support this event, and we will have boats on show and will offer trial rowing," club president Bill Coote said.

"The open day leads into our Boatfest and Boat Bits Bonanza on the February 5 at Rathmines Park."

There will be two combined Friday Twilight races during Lakefest. LMYC is hosting on Friday, January 27 and WASC on Friday, February 10.

RMYCT will hold the prestigious 'Heaven Can Wait' (HCW) Charity Regatta over February 3-5. The event has been running for 17 years and has raised over $500,000 for the Hunter branch of Cancer Council NSW and Marine Rescue.

This year the event will include a charity dinner (Friday night), an air show (Saturday morning) and the sailing races (Saturday and Sunday).



Racing featurs four formats: the short one lap dash around the Northern end of the Lake and the classic one lap dash around the whole lake, open to all yachts, multihulls and trailer sailers.



Then there is the tougher but more exciting 12 Hour Race and the 24 Hour Race.



Tying in with the Heaven Can Wait Regatta, LMYC Cruising Division will hold a Lakefest cruise on the HCW weekend loosely tracking the race courses and finishing at Rathmines.



Participants are invited to anchor up overnight and then gather at Rathmines for the Boatfest event on Sunday, if they wish.

LMCBA will hold their Boatfest and Boats Bits Bonanza at Rathmines Park at the Classic Boatshed on Sunday, February 5.



The Boats Bits Bonanza is a maritime car boot market where you can sell your unwanted 'boat bits' and maybe find some too, even if you didn't know you were looking.

Meanwhile, WASC will host a interclub radio-controlled yacht regatta on Sunday, February 5, the first of two radio-controlled yacht regattas during Lakefest, the second being hosted by LMYC on March 5.

Rounding out a busy weekend over February 4-5, Belmont 16s will host their Byron Bay Brewery Sprint Series.

"Our series is a long standing annual regatta that this year will be commence Saturday, February 4 with racing kicking off at midday on Belmont bay," club spokesperson Jess Graham said.

"We will have an anticipated 45 skiffs attending from clubs from Manly 16s, Middle Harbour, Brisbane, Gosford, Drummoyne, St George and of course Belmont 16s.

"This event adds lots of exciting action on the water over two days, as these skiffs can really fly."

The LMYC Regatta is another highlight of Lakefest, running over two Saturdays.



Day one is on January 28 and is an 'around the buoys' inter-club regatta.



Day two is February 11 and will feature two Windward-Leeward races.

RMYCT will host the Commodores' Lakefest Charity Ball on Saturday, April 1.



The theme will be colour, fun and a little bit of nonsense and there will be dinner and dancing, plus raffles and an auction to raise money for the Cancer Council. There may also be fines and penalties for anyone who misbehaves (or behaves too much).

A trophy for the best performing Lakefest yacht, handcrafted by members of LMCBA, will be presented at the Commodores' Ball based on a combination of handicap results in the WASC Australia Day race, RMYC Heaven Can Wait One Lap Dash and LMYC Lakefest Regatta.

