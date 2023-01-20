Casa Nova a mecca for lovers of Italian cuisine, fine dining

Casa Nova a mecca for lovers of Italian cuisine Advertising Feature

Casa Nova opened in Newcastle's Honeysuckle waterfront entertainment precinct in October 2022. The Italian restaurant has a terrific range of beverages and mouth-watering dishes. Pictures supplied

Buon cibo. Buon beve. Buon amici. Good food. Good drinks. Good friends. This is the mantra at Casa Nova Italian restaurants, where fine dining, fabulous service and having a good time are guaranteed.

Former chef Chakra Ghimre, a lover of Italian cuisine, opened his first Casa Nova restaurant in Toronto on Lake Macquarie in 2019, followed by Gladesville in Sydney in 2020 and at Newcastle's waterfront Honeysuckle entertainment precinct in October 2022.



"I've always wanted my own restaurants offering high-end Italian cuisine," Chakra says.



Although only a few months old, the 140-seat Newcastle restaurant is the busiest of the three. "Obviously because it is summer and there are a lot of tourists, but we're hoping to be a mecca for lovers of Italian cuisine year round."



Casa Nova has a team of highly experienced chefs at all three restaurants. "We pride ourselves on our talented chefs and brilliant front-of-house staff," Chakra says.

Casa Nova's specialities are delicious woodfired pizzas and enticing handmade pasta, but there's plenty more to choose from the extensive menu: seafood and steak, burgers and ribs, vegan and vegetarian options, using the freshest of ingredients and local produce.

"We celebrate our local produce with our wine list. Many NSW vineyards are featured here, with beer from around the world also on tap and delicious cocktails."



Whether you plan an intimate date night or a celebration with friends or family, Casa Nova aims to provide provide a fabulous all-round dining experience.



