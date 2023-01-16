Mark Minervini-trained gelding primed for victory at Newcastle

Local trainer Mark Minervini is expected to saddle up the first winner of the year at Newcastle Racecourse when three-year-old Soobooco steps out in the opening event on Tuesday.
Newcastle Jockey Club will stage its first meeting of 2023. The club's two meetings in December were on the Beaumont track, however the course proper will host on Tuesday's program.
Bred by part-owner Max Whitby, Soobooco resumes in the provincial maiden plate (900m) off a recent quiet trial at Wyong.
Following an unplaced debut run in the group 2 Todman in March, the gelding was spelled. He resumed in August with two creditable placings at Kembla and Wyong. James McDonald rode him when a close second at Kembla on August 4. His only other start resulted in a two-length second behind the Chris Waller-trained Narito at Wyong on August 16. Soobooco has drawn perfectly and Mikayla Weir, who rode him in the recent trial, has the mount.
Joe Pride, fresh from a training double at Rosehill on Saturday, will send luckless three-year-old Shalatin to Newcastle where he will be an odds-on favourite in the maiden plate (1200m).
Shalatin has started favourite in his past three starts, and he has finished runner-up in all three. In September the gelding was an odds-on favorite when beaten two lengths at Newcastle. He was spelled and came back at Canterbury on December 16, where he was beaten a long neck. Last start Shalatin was again an odds-on favourite when beaten a head at Canterbury on New Year's Day.
Melbourne Cup-winning training partnership Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have Flying Annie in the benchmark 64 handicap (900m), and the mare is second up after a close second at Gosford on December 28.
She is very quick and led to the shadows of the post at Gosford only to go down by a neck. Flying Annie had good Victorian form last preparation and the short course is a positive. Brock Ryan will take the ride.
Gosford-trained Geewiz Johnny is good value (TAB $8) in the midway benchmark 64 handicap (1200m).
He has been scratched several times recently, obviously due to bad barriers. Last start he was very unlucky when a fast-finishing third at Gosford on December 22. He has drawn soft and Glyn Schofield, who has ridden him in his past two starts, is aboard.
Showtime Lady, fresh from a month between runs, has bright prospects in the last, a 1600m benchmark 64 handicap. A front-running mare, she produces her best when fresh. Showtime Lady, which has Amy McLucas' three-kilogram allowance, was beaten only a length at Canterbury two starts back by Spangler. In October, she was beaten less than a length twice at Warwick Farm.
