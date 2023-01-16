Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mark Minervini-trained gelding primed for victory at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
January 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Mikayla Weir, who will partner the Mark Minervini-trained Soobooco at Newcastle Racecourse in the first race on Tuesday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Local trainer Mark Minervini is expected to saddle up the first winner of the year at Newcastle Racecourse when three-year-old Soobooco steps out in the opening event on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.