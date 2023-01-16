Mark Minervini-trained gelding primed for victory at Newcastle

Following an unplaced debut run in the group 2 Todman in March, the gelding was spelled. He resumed in August with two creditable placings at Kembla and Wyong. James McDonald rode him when a close second at Kembla on August 4. His only other start resulted in a two-length second behind the Chris Waller-trained Narito at Wyong on August 16. Soobooco has drawn perfectly and Mikayla Weir, who rode him in the recent trial, has the mount.