No silver lining for mine plan

"Of the waste rock excavated during the mine life, 57 per cent is classified as potentially acid forming (PAF). The 30 million tonnes of tailings produced over the life of the mine is also classified as PAF and will contain most of the 43,700 tonnes of chemicals added during ore processing. Some of these chemicals are highly toxic. The tailings will also contain 17-20 per cent of the lead, zinc and silver mined due to losses during ore processing. Other metals present in the tailings will include arsenic, antimony, fluorine and manganese," the report prepared for the Lue Action Group, which is opposed to the project's social and environmental impacts, said.

