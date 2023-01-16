Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's Timberlina has sights set on crown at Sydney WorldPride

January 16 2023 - 4:30pm
Timberlina has sights set on crown at Sydney WorldPride

Newcastle's Timberlina is one of eight people who will vie for the crown of Miss First Nations: Supreme Queen at Sydney WorldPride next month after being named people's choice for the three night event.

