Timberlina has sights set on crown at Sydney WorldPride

Newcastle's Timberlina is one of eight people who will vie for the crown of Miss First Nations: Supreme Queen at Sydney WorldPride next month after being named people's choice for the three night event.
The competition includes a best national costume category, with garments celebrating heritage, home, language, family and identity; a non-conventional drag talent contest; and best drag showcase.
"I am over the moon ... I am getting to compete against the best," Timberlina told the Newcastle Herald.
"I competed back in 2018 and have had a massive glow-up since then.
"I will be bringing that to the stage this year. I cannot wait to compete and bring the crown home."
Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space will see Sydney's Carriageworks come to life with a six-day celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy culture and creativity from February 23 to 28.
Tickets are available online.
