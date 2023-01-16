Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

St Vincent de Paul Society says more social housing should be built amid steep rise in waiting list numbers across Hunter

January 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New social housing built at Glendale in 2020. File picture

The St Vincent de Paul Society is calling for more social housing as the latest figures show demand across the Hunter has grown by 28 per cent in a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.